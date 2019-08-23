Bach star a ‘wannabe Insta influencer’

Bachelor frontrunner Abbie Chatfield really can't catch a break. First she had that feud with Monique Morely, then with Sogand Mohtat.

Now booted contestant Cassandra Mamone has added her two cents to the fray, revealing in no uncertain terms what she thought of Abbie during a radio interview on Friday morning.

Asked by Hit Mackay and the Whitsundays' Sam & Rach For Breakfast who the "wannabe Instagram influencers were", Cassandra replied: "Well, I would definitely say Abbie because she turns it on when the cameras are there, for sure."

Weighing in on the confrontation between Abbie and Sogand on Thursday night, Cassandra said Sogand hasn't been the only one to have issues with Abbie, and there was plenty of mansion drama.

Abbie Chatfield.

"Sogand wasn't wrong, everyone did have something to say about Abbie and her motives, but you could say that equally about a few other girls in there," she said.

The 23-year-old Abbie rubbed contestants the wrong way after bragging about kissing Matt Agnew at a cocktail party and later claiming to him that Monique had called him a "dog c**t", resulting in Monique being booted from the mansion.

Abbie's actions have seen her targeted by Sogand, who told Matt's best friend Kate she was lying about wanting marriage and kids.

"There's been times where she's said a few things around the house about getting married and wanting kids, and it was nothing … it wasn't on her radar," Sogand told Kate during Thursday's episode.

"Minutes after, she was asked at the group date by Matt where she sees herself in the next five years and she chose 'married with kids', which at that point, I was like, 'Well, how? How do you just change your mind within minutes? That's crazy'."

The backlash against Abbie has prompted her sister Jolie Chatfield to defend her on Instagram, claiming that "how she's being treated breaks my goddamn heart".

Abbie was overjoyed to see her sister.

Jolie also appeared on Thursday night's episode of The Bachelor, with Abbie bursting into tears and screaming excitedly when she arrived.

Abbie's antics got an eyeroll reaction from Sogand, who accused her of being dramatic in order to be the centre of attention.

But in several posts on her Instagram story, Jolie said Abbie was "genuine" and had really struggled with the other girls' behaviour in the mansion.

"The first thing that Abbie said to me when we saw each other during filming was 'I'm so glad you're here, it's been so awful'," Jolie wrote.

"Straight up those were tears of relief to see someone she knew she could trust. I love my sister so much, watching how she's being treated (and edited) breaks my goddamn heart because I know how genuine she is."

Jolie also claimed that Abbie's changing statements on marriage and kids were impacted by them growing up in a single parent household and not an attempt to deceive Matt.

The Bachelor continues Wednesday 7.30pm on Network 10

Cassandra Mamone.