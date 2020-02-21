Menu
Baby airlifted from Mackay after crash
News

Baby Kaiden out of coma and giggling with siblings

Ashley Pillhofer
21st Feb 2020 10:48 AM | Updated: 2:44 PM
A HAY Point father mourning the loss of his life partner has described the special moment his baby boy came out of a coma.

After six days in a medically-induced coma, nine-month-old Kaiden France was able to sit up and has been giggling with his siblings, Brad France said.

Kaiden was travelling with his mother Sharon France in a car when it and a small truck collided on Hay Point Rd at Alligator Creek last Friday.

Brad France said it was "crazy" to see his nine-month-old baby Kaiden awake and with his siblings.

The tragedy claimed Mrs France's life.

Kaiden was taken to Mackay Base Hospital and flown to Townsville where he stayed in an induced coma for six days.

His dad Brad France said Kaiden was moved from the intensive care unit to the children's ward overnight Wednesday.

Sharon France with her baby Kaiden France
"He is going pretty good at the moment," Mr France said.

"He was sitting up this morning when he woke up in the cot … and the kids are giggling with him.

"It is crazy."

Mr France said although things were looking up, Kaiden was still on pain medication and doctor's were concerned about bleeding from his ear.

Kaiden France, 9 months, was put in an induced coma in Townsville following a traffic crash that tragically claimed the life of his mother Sharon France on Hay Point Rd on Friday, February 14. .
Later today, Mr France will meet with the team of doctors caring for Kaiden.

He said the meeting would decide if the family could return home to Mackay or if Kaiden still needed specialty care in Townsville.

