The baby sadly died overnight in the Women's and Children's Hospital.
News

Two-month-old dies after van and car collide

15th Mar 2020 10:19 AM

A man has been charged over the death of a two-month-old baby boy in an Adelaide Hills road crash yesterday.

A Ford van and a Ford station wagon were involved in a crash at the intersection of Lucky Hit and Warren roads at Cromer just before 12.45pm.

A man, woman and two young children were in the station wagon and were all taken to the Lyell McEwin Hospital for treatment.

In a tragic twist, the condition of the two-month-old baby, from Victoria, worsened and was rushed to the Women's and Children's Hospital.

The child died overnight.

The driver of the station wagon was arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He was bailed to appear in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court in April.

Two occupants in the van suffered minor injuries.

There have now been 25 lives lost on South Australian roads this year, the same number as this time last year.

