Baby blue tongues cleaned and on way

THE wild weather and flooding have complicated many people's lives. Wildlife volunteers struggled to get to rescue sites and safely collect the animals in need.

In addition to typical calls, some events were directly related to the wet. A fresh water turtle was found exhausted on New Brighton's beach. In Billinudgel, a battered python was caught in a mudslide. A soaking wet tawny frogmouth could not fly away from its landing place on an East Lismore footpath. A microbat found shelter by hanging from a display in a Goonellabah retail shop. A Bangalow tree above flood waters sheltered a wiley python. A sea turtle washed up on the beach at Lennox Head. A family of swallows took up residence in an underground car park in Byron Bay.

And in Lismore, a member of the public rescued three baby blue-tongue lizards, washed them clean of mud and petrol and then rang WIRES for advice. She kept them overnight and released them on clear ground the next morning.

A seagull and a pelican, in two separate incidents, were also indisposed by the flood. Both were referred to Australian Seabird Rescue.

Calls about various water-logged koalas were handed over to Friends of the Koala.

WIRES would like to thank the members of the public who were able to alert us to and assist with wildlife in trouble at this time.