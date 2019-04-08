Menu
Login
Police have seized 585kg of the drug ice. Picture: iStock
Police have seized 585kg of the drug ice. Picture: iStock
Crime

Authorities seize 585kg of ice

8th Apr 2019 8:37 AM

More than half a tonne of the drug ice with an estimated street value in excess of $438 million has been discovered in a container shipped from Singapore.

The 585kg of methylamphetamine was uncovered last month in refrigerators in the shipment by Australian Border Force officers, prompting a joint-agency investigation with NSW Police and Australian Federal Police.

Two search warrants were executed in Sydney on April 5.

The ABF, NSW Police and AFP will hold a press conference at Port Botany on Monday to discuss the probe.

bust drugs ice meth

Top Stories

    New Member for Lismore reflects on her win

    New Member for Lismore reflects on her win

    Community Having won a successful campaign to become Lismore's new member of The NSW parliament, Janelle Saffin reflects on her new role

    Tribute to Thomas

    Tribute to Thomas

    Community 'Can't hope to remember names like Thomas, but I never forget faces'

    Our diverse region gets a new representative

    Our diverse region gets a new representative

    Community 'important the community is aware of what it believes in'

    Community leaders gather in solidarity after Christchurch

    Community leaders gather in solidarity after Christchurch

    Community Humanity is about promoting how we differ