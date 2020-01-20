Australia’s most in-demand skills revealed

LinkedIn has revealed the 15 most in-demand soft and hard skills that Australian companies are looking for in employees this year.

There are over 50,000 professional skills in the world, according to LinkedIn, and the annual in-demand list is intended to help people find what skills will help their employment prospects.

Senior director Asia Pacific of LinkedIn Learning Solutions Jason Laufer said LinkedIn had learning courses related to the in-demand skills online for all Australians.

"Learning not only helps Australians build skills and improve in their roles, it has a strong correlation to a change in mindset, boost confidence and open doors to new opportunities," he said.

"However, with the rate of technological advancement, and so many important skills to learn, it can be challenging to know where to start."

Topping the list this year was blockchain which was not even on the top 10 list last year.

LinkedIn's data revealed that data-driven decision making skills were essential in the workforce and demand for these skills would only continue.

The hard-skills ‘top five’ all involved online computer behaviours.

"As companies continue to collect and analyse more data than ever before, they need people who can help interpret and take action on that data to drive growth for their business," said LinkedIn.

LinkedIn said that as the world rushed online, people would be needed to help accommodate the migration to the cloud, to analyse data and help solve problems using that data.

The top 10 most in-demand hard skills were

1. Blockchain

2. Analytic Reasoning

3. Cloud Computing

4. Artificial Intelligence (AI)

5. Translation

6. Scientific Computing

7. Investor Relations

8. Customer Service Systems

9. UX Design

10. Competitive Strategies

The soft skills were described by LinkedIn as essential interpersonal skills that are about how people work together.

LinkedIn said that this year's results signalled that companies were gravitating towards talent with interpersonal and people-orientated skills.

Skills like team management always scored highly but now companies required individuals to think outside the box and work better with colleagues towards the common goal.

The top 5 most in-demand soft skills were

1. Creativity

2. Teamwork

3. Persuasion

4. Adaptability

5. Team Management

Mr Laufer said that LinkedIn hoped that by revealing the most in-demand skills that employees could help shape their own careers.

"By sharing insights about the most valuable skills in the workplace today, our goal is to help more professionals own their careers, cultivating the essential soft skills and most current hard skills."