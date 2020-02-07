Menu
The humble pineapple is no longer Australia’s least favourite pizza topping. Picture: Gareth Sobey
Australia’s has a new most-hated pizza topping

7th Feb 2020 11:24 AM

IT'S sparked furious debate online, probably led to the breakdown of romantic relationships, and one world leader once said he'd like to make the topping illegal.

But pineapple, the humble tropical fruit responsible for all of this controversy, is no longer Australia's public enemy number one when it comes to pizza toppings.

A survey by food delivery service Menulog found that a much saltier option had dethroned pineapple as the nation's least favourite topping: olives.

The delivery app received 3.6 million pizza orders in 2019 and tracked which toppings people removed and added most often.

Olives have been revealed as Australia’s new most-hated pizza topping.
While supreme pizzas were the most popular order in New South Wales, Queensland and the ACT - accounting for 16 to 17 per cent of orders - olives, a topping commonly associated with that kind of pizza, were removed more times than any other ingredient.

Aussies may have an affliction to the small black fruit, but that doesn't mean they hate salty toppings altogether: anchovies, the idea of which often sparks fear in the heart of the average Hawaiian pizza-eater, were the second most requested topping.

And lest we forget pineapples. While they're now at second place in the most-hated topping stakes, they're also the most requested topping to be added to pizza, a feat that South Australians are likely to be responsible for, with Hawaiian pizza the state's favourite.

