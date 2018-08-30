Menu
Ewa and her Elephant in Thailand.
Ewa and her Elephant in Thailand. Peter Derrett
Australian couple get behind elephants' cause

by The Good Light - Peter Derrett
30th Aug 2018 12:58 PM

Ewa and her Elephant.

For many years I have been privileged to visit Elephantstay in Ayutthaya, 80km north of Bangkok. Managed by an Australian couple, Ewa and Michelle, for the PraKochaban Foundation, it cares for up to 70 aged endangered Asian elephants and has one of the most successful Asian Elephant breeding programs in the world run by Thai legend Pi Om. Here Ewa consults with her elephant, Soiselee and pats her tongue which she loves.. She helped deliver "Soi" 8 years ago and they are bonded for life. Soi has just had her morning hose down. You can stay with the Elephants and avoid the many fake "elephant sanctuaries" that have sprung up in SE Asia. Soiselee - Elephantstay is on Facebook.

Our book "For the Love of Elephants",my photos, text by Suzanne McCourt is also available.

elephantstay prakochaban foundation thailand

