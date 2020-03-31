Australia Post is bringing medicine to your mailbox

AUSTRALIA Post is helping those in need after teaming up with Pharmacy Guild of Australia to express-deliver medication across the country.

The plan allows pharmacies to post medication and other essential supplies (under 500 grams) through Australia Post's Express Post network monthly and they'll be fully reimbursed via a Federal Government rebate under the $25 million dollars allocated to support home medicines.

This allows local pharmacies, like the eight pharmacies in Lismore or eight in Ballina, to make medications accessible to those who are not able to go into the premises in this time of isolation.

George Tambassis, National President of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia, said in a statement that this was an important initiative given the dependency on pharmacies at this time.

"Pharmacies provide critical services to members of the community who require medicines and health advice, with many Australians reliant on continued medication to support their long-term health," Mr Tambassis said.

"With their extensive network across the country, the service Australia Post will deliver for our members gives us confidence and reassurance our customers will get the support they need during this difficult and uncertain time."

Over the weekend, the government urged those aged over 70 or with a history of illness to stay home wherever possible.