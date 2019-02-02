Australia dominating Sri Lanka in Canberra

Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne falls to the ground after being struck by a delivery from Pat Cummins on day two of the second Test at Manuka Oval, Canberra. Picture: David Gray/AAP

Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne falls to the ground after being struck by a delivery from Pat Cummins on day two of the second Test at Manuka Oval, Canberra. Picture: David Gray/AAP

AUSTRALIA have swept through Sri Lanka's top order in Canberra, capping a second day of dominance highlighted by Kurtis Patterson's maiden Test century.

Embattled spearhead Mitchell Starc made a late breakthrough before Sri Lanka went to stumps at Manuka Oval on 3-123 in reply to Australia's 5(dec)-534.

Having gone for 11 off a wayward first over in which he hit 154km/h, Starc delivered in his second spell to dismiss Dinesh Chandimal in Saturday's third-last over with a bouncer that brushed the Sri Lankan skipper's glove.

Sri Lanka's openers combined for an 82-run stand before Dimuth Karunaratne (46) was forced to retire hurt after ducking into a Pat Cummins bouncer that struck the back of the batsman's neck.

Play was delayed for close to 15 minutes while medical officials from both teams attended to the prone batsman, who left the ground in a neck brace on a motorised stretcher and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The 30-year-old remained conscious but was set to receive further assessment after complaining of pain in his neck and tingling in his hands.

Lahiru Thirimanne (41) followed soon after, edging a Nathan Lyon delivery to Usman Khawaja at first slip, and Kusal Mendis (six) was clean-bowled by Cummins.

Tim Paine's first declaration since taking over as Australian captain came midway through the middle session, ensuring Patterson had time to reach triple figures in just his second Test appearance.

The New South Welshman finished unbeaten on 114 with Paine 45 not out.

Having reached 74 not out at lunch, Patterson needed only 29 balls to bring up his century with an elegant drive through the covers.

The left-hander again impressed with his mastery of the short ball, unleashing his favoured pull shot to anything back of a length.

Australia's batsmen had managed just one century in the past 12 months before arriving in Canberra, where Joe Burns (180), Travis Head (161) and Patterson ended the drought in emphatic fashion to stake their claims for Ashes selection.

Burns added only eight runs to his overnight score before chopping onto his stumps off a delivery from Sri Lankan quick Kasun Rajitha.

The tourists will resume on Sunday with Kusal Perera 11 not out and Dhananjaya de Silva unbeaten on one.

- AAP