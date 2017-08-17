28°
News

Australia Day date 'just wrong' says councillor

Hamish Broome
| 16th Aug 2017 2:04 PM Updated: 17th Aug 2017 5:55 AM
Memmbers of the public hold flags at an Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony and Flag Raising event in Canberra on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING
Memmbers of the public hold flags at an Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony and Flag Raising event in Canberra on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING MICK TSIKAS

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

LISMORE Greens councillor Vanessa Ekins has said celebrating Australia Day on January 26 is "just wrong".

The comments come after Lismore City councillors voted last week to start the process of abolishing citizenship ceremonies on January 26, identify new dates for the ceremonies, and work towards "culturally inclusive" celebrations.

Mayoral Candidate for Lismore City Council elections Vanessa Ekins.
Mayoral Candidate for Lismore City Council elections Vanessa Ekins.

The action may also include refusing to take an Australia Day ambassador on the day.

The council is following inner Melbourne council City of Yarra, which has made national headlines this morning for voting unanimously to end all its celebrations and citizenship ceremonies on January 26.

Lismore hasn't quite gone that far yet but Cr Ekins said that was the goal.

Cr Ekins said the date was synonymous with "mourning, dispossession and grieving" for the Aboriginal community.

"It's a crying shame that we're holding a national ceremony on a date that represents hundreds of years of disposession and murder and slaughter of the people that were in this country before the British arrived on these boats," she said.

"It's a simple thing for us to fix."

"To hold a ceremony on that date is just wrong."

Cr Ekins also labelled Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull as "out of touch" for his reported criticisms against the move as a "repudiation" of Australia Day values. (The PM was speaking in relation to City of Yarra's decision).

"This is an attack on Australia Day and a repudiation of the values the day celebrates: freedom, a fair go, mateship and diversity," Mr Turnbull told The Australian.

A comment has been sought from Federal Member for Page, Kevin Hogan.

But Cr Ekins said there was a "groundswell" of support for change.

"In order for us to have a national inclusive celebration it needs to be on a date other than the 26th of January, that is obvious," she said.

She said recently at the Australian Local Government conference, 300 councils voted to ask the Federal Government to change the date. Triple J is also looking at changing the date of its iconic Hottest 100 countdown.

The council is waiting for endorsement from the council's Aboriginal Advisory Group after which it will write to the Prime Minister, local MPs, relevant ministers "urging them to change the date of Australia Day".

The vote over the proposal was carried six to four, with Gianpiero Battista, Greg Bennett, Nancy Casson and Bill Moorhouse against.

Reader poll

Do you think Australia Day should be moved from January 26?

This poll ended on 17 August 2017.

Current Results

Yes

22%

No

77%

This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.

Cr Bennett said he refused to vote for the motion because January 26 was "the day that Australia was actually formed".

"The modern Australia that we live in started on that date," Cr Bennett said.

"If we were going to go back to an Aboriginal Australia we wouldn't have what we have now. We wouldn't be standing in the council chamber debating this. We wouldn't have a council chamber.

"We're celebrating modern Australia and that event started with the First Fleet. It's history, it's undeniable, it's what occurred.

"Yes there's things that happened... but now it's a very inclusive country...and we're celebrating our successes and there is plenty of them."

"It definitely should not be moved.

"This happened centuries ago, so far beyond living memory, generation upon generation ago."

The Aboriginal Advisory Group is expected to meet tomorrow to discuss the issue, with Labor councillor Eddie Lloyd, the council's representative on the group.

Practically speaking, Cr Ekins said there were already multiple citizenship ceremonies held throughout the year and the non-Australia Day ones were usually better attended.

Tell us what you think by answering our poll below.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  australia day editors picks general-seniors-news

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
The 'Flock Phenomenon'

The 'Flock Phenomenon'

Creative flood solutions see patrons flock back to Lismore

Traditional Country music festival across the region

LINE UP: Country singer Reg Poole.

The Cedar Guitar Country Music Awards 2017

My right as a feminist to be on The Bachelor?

As mother of three daughters future seems bleak in Bachelor era

Chaos creates beauty at Lismore City Hall

ON SONG: Rehearsals for Out of Chaos comes Beauty.

The Con presents SOQ Collective experience at City Hall

Local Partners

Time to Face down the nay-sayers

Turnbull must not keep reverting to the subservience the conservative rump requires of him

Teen actor stars in The Dark Tower

BIG SCREEN: Alstonville's Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting films this year.

Alstonville's Nicholas Hamilton is part of the cast of the film.

A super hot date with Lismore's cowboys

GIG: Poster for the Humans of Lismore show this August 2017.

Humans of Lismore comedy show is on this weekend

VIDEO: A reflection on self danced to perfection

DYNAMIC: Garry Stewart's Be Your Self Redux, performed by the Australian Dance Theatre.

Be Your Self Redux by Australian Dance Theatre.

Best of Sydney's comedy on tour

VISITING: South African comedian Dusty Rich.

Four funnymen are the hilarious envoy from the big smoke

OPINION: Bachelor really crossed the line

Leah’s abrupt Bachelor exit is slut-shaming at its worst.

Marvel stars tease superhero epic

The four year wait for Marvel's The Defenders is over.

The Defenders stars on their long-awaited superhero team-up.

The two stars who intimidated Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth was intimidated by two other Hollywood stars.

Thor star says he was ‘weirdly shaken’ when he met two other actors.

Sam Newman: How a Playboy magazine changed everything

The new crew of The Footy Show.Source:Supplied

How a Playboy magazine changed everything.

Leah slams Matty: ‘I was incredibly disappointed’

Leah says she was ‘incredible disappointed’ with Matty J.

BACHELOR evictee's controversial chat with Kyle and Jackie O.

John Eales finds peace with the haka

Inia Maxwell and John Eales in a scene from the documentary John Eales Reveals: The Haka.

Rugby legend is on a quest to learn about a sacred Maori tradition/

The Bachelor recap: Secret pasts publicly exposed

Matty J is left speechless on The Bachelor.

TWO Bachelor contestants’ secret adult pasts have been exposed.

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,685,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

&quot;Yengalah&quot; an architectural masterpiece - environmentally conscious design

84 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated on a north-east facing 4193m2 (1acre) elevated plateau overlooking Byron Bay and its stunning coastline is this truly unique and incredible property. The...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $950,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

A Sanctuary in Lilli Pilli

8/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 $785,000 to...

Peace, privacy and a gorgeous outlook is assured in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse with extra toilet and a northern aspect overlooking a...

SOLD Prior to market for complex record price.

10/35-39 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 2 2 $730,000-$730...

We are pleased to announce the highly successful sale of this Resort Style Dual Key Apartment in the heart of Byron Bays Tourist strip before launching it to the...

World class luxury in exclusive Cypress Villas

5/99 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 4 3 2 $2,150,000 to...

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

Large Home + Guest Accommodation In Prime Location

26 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 Contact Agent

Occupying a premium elevated position this large home with guest accommodation is set on 844m2 in a quiet street only a short walk to the beach, town centre...

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

Stylish home with Ocean and Headland views

72 Killarney Crescent, Skennars Head 2478

House 4 3 2 Auction if Not...

Positioned on the highest point at Skennars Head with ocean and headland views from north to south is this immaculate bright and sunny 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom...

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!