Australia Day couch potato

AUSTRALIA Day for me means a dawn ride then settling down in front of the TV to watch the Elite Women's event in the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

And what a race!

Inspired riding from dark horse Cuba's Arlenis Sierra (Astana) smoothly outgunned Mitchelton-Scott pair Lucy Kennedy and Amanda Spratt to take the honours

Sierra, a gun sprinter with the guts of a hill-climber, took on the challenge that is the heart-stopping ascent Challamabra Crescent (Geelong's answer to Lismore's Cynthia Wilson Drive), effortlessly joined a front group of five riders on the descent and then dropped Kennedy after the two riders had ridden clear with six kilometres left to race.

Despite Kennedy and Spratt making every effort, the two favourites could not close the gap, coming across the line in second and third place, 19 seconds behind Sierra.

Great commentary by usual suspects Matthew Keenan and Robbie McEwan was let down by Channel 7's appalling coverage.

Dear Cadel, please bring back SBS in 2020. Please.

TWO hub caps, 27 fast food containers, numerous splinters of glass and smashed red tail lights, road kill, plastic bags, a filthy t-shirt, one man's shoe and heaps and heaps of other rubbish.

Amazing what you see on the side of the road when cycling along the Bruxner Hwy near South Gundurimba.

And this is what I counted in the few moments when my attention was not on traffic during my weekly long ride on Sunday morning.

Sadly, this kind of pollution is far too common on all our main roads in the region.

When I used to live by the beach if there was no swell to surf I'd do a walk instead - and carry a plastic bag to collect rubbish I encountered along the way.

Most days I could bring a full bag home.

But I'm not sure I want to carry home a backpack full of rubbish every time I head out for a cycle.

If you are driving a vehicle then going over a drink bottle or hard plastic and metal is unlikely to ruin your day.

I'm simply relieved to have got home without a puncture.