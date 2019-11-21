Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Australia responded to a request for help from Samoa earlier this month.
Australia responded to a request for help from Samoa earlier this month.
News

Australia aids Samoa with measles outbreak

by Matt Coughlan
21st Nov 2019 1:38 PM

AUSTRALIA has sent a specialist team of nurses, doctors and public health experts to Samoa as the Pacific nation grapples with one of its worst measles outbreaks.

At least 16 deaths have been confirmed with more than 1170 cases recorded, mostly affecting babies and children.

Australia responded to a request for help from Samoa earlier this month.

"An Australian Medical Assistance Team will work alongside Samoan health personnel to provide urgent care to critically ill patients, support vaccinations and develop public health messages," Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said on Thursday.

"The team has also established a portable eight-bed critical care unit to ensure the most vulnerable patients receive the care they need."

Senator Payne encouraged Australians travelling to Samoa, Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand to ensure their vaccinations are up to date.

Last week, Samoa declared a state of emergency in response to rising infection rates.

More Stories

australian aid foreign aid measles outbreak somoa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Smoke hangs over town

        Smoke hangs over town

        Opinion VERANDA TALK: Dr Airdre Grant reflects on the bush fires plaguing our region at present.

        Five ways to help during bushfires

        premium_icon Five ways to help during bushfires

        News How to help your community during bushfires

        Redress scheme results remain in the dark

        premium_icon Redress scheme results remain in the dark

        News Participating institutions claim there is no information available