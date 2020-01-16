Menu
Entertainment

Aussies welcome the king of docos

James Allen
by
16th Jan 2020 6:00 PM

IT'S the Theroux-nerd's dream; an inside look at some of Louis Theroux's most iconic moments and personal life - filled with moments of thoughtfulness and laughter.

But despite its title 'Without Limits', the latest live instalment seems a little rigid.

The show is co-hosted by Julia Zemiro, the comedian and host known for her work on the ABC.

She's a loud, flamboyant Aussie who is maybe a little jarring when contrasted to the likes of the quiet, thoughtful, Theroux.

The questions between Zemiro and Theroux are clearly rehearsed, making answers, and especially jokes, seem manufactured.

Once Theroux is able to discuss excerpts of footage and featured characters in his documentaries, he is clearly at home.

 

Louis Tehroux reading from his new book, Gotta Get Theroux This
Louis Tehroux reading from his new book, Gotta Get Theroux This

 

Seeing follow-up conversations with characters such as a former adult-film actor, who had been married six times since leaving the industry, gave depth and gravity to his films.

The highlight however was the live interview with former member of the hate-group Westboro Baptist church, Megan Phelps-Roper.

Phelps-Roper shared insights into her journey leaving the church and family in order to pursue a life promoting love and tolerance.

"It began for me on Twitter, as I sought to share our message people reached out to me and showed me inconsistencies with my own belief-system," she said.

 

 

Theroux also engaged crowds, answering questions, interviewing crowd members and looking for lookalikes, all of which he seemed to enjoy

This concluded the evening with Theroux summarising his work to "understand how complicated all of us truly are".

 

4 1/2 Star Rating

 

Without Limits continues touring the country in Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne.

 

Louis Theroux looking for lookalikes
Louis Theroux looking for lookalikes

