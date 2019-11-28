Menu
David Van Iersel and William Cabantog are escorted to the courtroom their trial at Denpasar District Court on drug case in Bali. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro
Crime

Aussies ‘siphoned cocaine’ at Bali club

by Ondy Harvard in Denpasar
28th Nov 2019 1:42 PM
A BALI court has heard that two Melbourne nightclub promoters admitted to "siphoning" cocaine at the trendy Canggu nightclub Lost City Bali, during the second day of their trial for alleged cocaine possession.

William Roy Astilero Cabantog, 35 and David Kirk Johannes Van Iersel, 38, both from Melbourne, are charged with two articles of Indonesian narcotics' law - Group 1, which carries a maximum of 12 years in prison, while personal use bears a maximum four-year sentence, some of which can be served in rehabilitation, if the duo can prove they are addicts.

 

David Van Iersel and William Cabantog at Denpasar District Court. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro
Police witnesses I Asmayadi and I Wayan Budiana told the court that during questioning Mr Cabantog admitted that he paid IDR 3 million ($300) to a mystery man known as "Joel" and that he sniffed the cocaine, while the second defendant Mr Van Iersel was given the drug for free.

Through interpreters, both men confirmed the witness' account of the events of July 19.

William Cabantog waits inside a cell at Denpasar District Court. Picture: Lukman S.Bintoro
David Van Iersel. Picture: Lukman S.Bintoro
"When we arrived at Lost City, the defendant was on the first floor. We arrested the defendant (Cabantog) in David's (Van Iersel's) office. When he was arrested, the defendant had just used cocaine. We searched and found cocaine in William's right pocket. We also searched David, but we did not find any evidence. (During) interrogation William confessed to buying cocaine from 'Joel' in the Canggu area."

 

The Lost City Bali nightclub in Canggu. Picture: J.P. Christo
Mr Van Iersel admitted that he was given cocaine for free, the two witnesses told the court.

Mr Van Iersel and Mr Cabantog allegedly possessed 1.12 grams of cocaine and both

returned blood and urine samples that were positive to narcotics. Police claim that an electric scale and two plastic clips (bags) where found in the luggage compartment of Mr Cabantog's rented motor scooter.

 

David Van Iersel's girlfriend Nikita Finn arrives at court. Picture: Lukman S.Bintoro
Shortly after the men arrived at Denpasar District court on Wednesday, they were handed drinks through the cell bars by Mr Van Iersel's Perth graphic designer girlfriend

Nikkita Finn. Ms Finn, who has lived in Bali for several years, arrived with Mr Van Iersel's mother, sister and lawyer.

William Cabantog was arrested for allegedly possessing cocaine.
Last week, prosecutor Ni Made Ayu Citra Maya Sari said both men have a long history of drug abuse.

"He (Van Iersel) is an addict. Addiction - the body need drugs to boost energy or something like that. It's not for recreation. He (has) used cocaine for a long time," said Mr Van Iersel' lawyer Yoga Cahyadi.

Mr Cahyadi added that Mr Van Iersel is already undergoing rehabilitation while in custody.

The two are being tried together but on separate indictments and both have opted to have different lawyers. It is believed a member of the public tipped police off about drug deals taking place at the night spot.

 

The two men in court. Picture: Lukman S.Bintoro
