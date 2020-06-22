Aussies brace for coldest day of the year

Parts of Queensland are expected to experience their coldest day of the year this week, with some areas even told to brace for possible snowfall.

A sudden cold snap across the state will send temperatures plummeting across the state, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to drop between two to five degrees below average.

Most areas of Queensland will have their coldest morning of the year on Thursday, with minimums to be in the single digits.

Brisbane is forecast to drop to 6C on Thursday, as is Surfers Paradise and areas of the Sunshine Coast.

Stanthorpe is expected to be the coldest part of the state with a forecast of -1C on Thursday.

Warwick is expected to hit 1C, Toowoomba and Ipswich are forecast to drop to 3C and Mackay is set to drop to a minimum of 5C.

❄️Cold snap over southern and central #Qld this week, overnight temps below 10C for most areas south of Townsville, below 5C and frost for the interior. Chance of sleet or light snow flurries above 1000m in the Granite Belt Tuesday morning. Forecasts: https://t.co/ZhiAztv3kh pic.twitter.com/mjTAVzRRaT — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) June 22, 2020

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Shane Kennedy said Stanthorpe, which is the heart of the Granite Belt near the NSW border, can expect "snow flurries" this week.

"On Tuesday morning, there's a chance to sleet and light snow flurries about the peaks of the Granite Belt as cold westerly winds wrap around a low off the NSW coast," he said.

The snow is expected in areas "above 1000 metres" with no snow accumulations expected and it is not expected to last long.

"Even though it will be colder on Wednesday and Thursday, drier air should push in, reducing the risk of snowfall," he said

The cold blast is expected to last until the weekend before temperatures begin to rise again next week.

Parts of Queensland could see ‘snow flurries’ as the temperature drops. Picture: Glenda Riley

AROUND THE CAPITALS

Sydney residents can expect to see temperatures drop as low as 8C on Tuesday and 9C on Wednesday, with maximum temperatures hovering between 17C and 18C.

The rest of the week will be mostly sunny with a chance of some showers on Friday.

People in Melbourne are in for a few rainy days with top temperatures hovering around 16C before dropping towards the end of the week.

Residents can expect some cold nights over the weekend with temperatures expected to drop as low as 3C on Saturday and Sunday.

Brisbane will see a low of 8C on Tuesday and 7C on Wednesday before dropping to a chilly 6C on Thursday.

Perth can expect to see some rain for the next couple of days, with temperatures expected to drop to 13C tomorrow and 10C on Wednesday.

There will also be some wet weather around in Adelaide, with minimum temperature forecast to drop to 8C over the next two days.

Hobart is expected to be lashed with heavy rain and windy conditions tomorrow, with up to 30mm forecast to fall across the city.

The wet conditions will continue into Wednesday and Thursday, with the temperature expected to drop to 5C by Friday.

Canberra is in for some very cold weather, particularly towards the end of the week.

The temperature is expected to drop to 0C tomorrow, before reaching -1C on Friday and -3C on Sunday.

Darwin will escape the rainy, cold weather hitting other parts of the country, with temperatures expected to drop no lower than 19C tomorrow and 20C on Wednesday,

Originally published as Aussies brace for coldest day of the year