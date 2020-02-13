Aussies among highest paid in Hollywood

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Scarlett Johansson have headed up Forbes' annual list for the highest paid stars in Hollywood.

But a few Aussie big names, Chris Hemsworth, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, weren't far behind after all enjoying a financially bountiful past 12 months.

Johnson earned a staggering $US89.4 million ($A133 million) in 2019 and Johannson, who this year scored two Oscar nominations earned $US56 million ($A83 million), proving the gender pay gap in Tinsel Town is very real.

In fact, Johansson would be eighth on the men's list behind Adam Sandler at $US57 million ($A85 million).

Scarlett Johansson is Hollywood’s highest paid actress. Picture: Getty Images

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is Hollywood’s biggest earner, male or female. Picture: Getty Images

Byron Bay-based Hemsworth came in second behind Johnson, earning $US76.4 million ($A114 million).

Perennial fan favourite Robert Downey Jr had another big year, coming in third with $US66 million ($A98 million).

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar took in $US65 million ($A96 million) and martial arts star Jackie Chan earned $US58 million ($A86 million).

Chris Hemsworth is number two on Hollywood’s highest paid list. Picture: NSW Government

Nicole Kidman was number four on the list of highest paid actresses. Picture: Getty Images

On the women's side of things, Nicole Kidman came in fourth, earning $US34 million ($A50 million) and Gold Coast-born Margot Robbie solidified her place among Hollywood's biggest stars, raking in $US23.5 million ($A35 million).

Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, and Margot Robbie all made the top 10 list for Hollywood’s highest earners. Picture: Getty Images

Many of the actresses closed in on Hollywood's gender pay gap by producing their own projects included Robbie, Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

In fact, seven of the top 10 highest-earning actresses of 2019 were producers of their own projects, Forbes reports.

The perennially popular Jackie Chan. Picture: Supplied

Witherspoon, who starred alongside Kidman in Big Little Lies and with Aniston in Morning Wars, took home $35 million ($A52 million).

For her part, Aniston banked $US28 million ($A41 million) in 2019.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, with Kylie Minogue, is raking in the big bucks. Picture: Supplied

Three of the actresses on the list were up for Oscars last weekend; Johansson for Best Actress for her role in Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit, Charlize Theron for Best Actress for her role in Bombshell and Robbie for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Bombshell.

None of the 10 men on the list were nominated for Oscars this year.

Sofia Vergara remained TV's highest female earner, thanks to her long-running role on Modern Family and her various lucrative endorsements and businesses.

Exes Renee Zellweger and Bradley Cooper are laughing all the way to the bank. Picture: Getty Images

Elsewhere on the TV front, Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco made $US25 million ($A37 million), The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss banked $US24 million ($A35 million), and Ellen Pompeo came in at number 10 thanks to her long-running role on hit drama, Grey's Anatomy. Pompeo has been a staunch advocate for equal pay and became the highest paid actress on a drama after telling the Hollywood Reporter she fought for "what I deserve".

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon starred in and produced Morning Wars, boosting their respective bank balances. Picture: Apple TV

TOP HOLLYWOOD EARNERS

ACTORS

10. Will Smith $US35 million ($A52 million)

9. Paul Rudd $US41 million ($A61 million)

8. Chris Evans $US43.5 million ($A65 million)

7. Adam Sandler $US57 million (tie) ($A85 million)

6. Bradley Cooper $US57 million (tie) ($A85 million)

5. Jackie Chan $US58 million ($A86 million)

4. Akshay Kumar $US65 million ($A96 million)

3. Robert Downey Jr. $US66 million ($A98 million)

2. Chris Hemsworth $US76.4 million ($A113 million)

1. Dwayne Johnson $US89.4 million ($A133 million)

Robert Downey Jr’s Dolittle was a flop, but it won’t hurt the star’s bank balance. Picture: Supplied

ACTRESSES

10. Ellen Pompeo $US22 million ($A32 million)

9. Charlize Theron $US23 million ($A34 million)

8. Margot Robbie $US23.5 million ($A35 million)

7. Elisabeth Moss $US24 million ($A35 million)

6. Kaley Cuoco $US25 million ($A37 million)

5. Jennifer Aniston $US28 million ($A41 million)

4. Nicole Kidman $US34 million ($A50 million)

3. Reese Witherspoon $US35 million ($A52 million)

2. Sofia Vergara $US44.1 million ($A65 million)

1. Scarlett Johansson $US56 million ($A83 million)