Aussie star lone positive COVID-19 test in Japan

Aussie goalkeeper Mitch Langerak has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his J-League club Nagoya Grampus has confirmed.

Langerak, 31, reported no symptoms and became the second player at the Japanese club to become infected.

Teammate and striker Mu Kanazaki registered a positive test result. Subsequent to Kanazaki's positive test another 19 players were tested at the club.

Grampus announced over the weekend that players would be sent home and club facilities disinfected. Another 26 individuals at the club them underwent tests at their request.

Langerak produced the only new positive test result.

The J-League top flight is set to resume behind closed doors on July 4 following a roughly four-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Langerak joined the Japanese top-flight club in 2018 after a lengthy stint in Germany. He has played eight matches for the Socceroos since 2013 but is largely a back- up to No.1 keeper Matt Ryan.

Kerr nets first piece of English silverware

Matildas' star Sam Kerr's Chelsea have been confirmed as England's Super League champions after the season was ended by the coronavirus pandemic last month.

The Football Association board reached the majority decision to decide the season on a basic points-per-game system after the coronavirus pandemic saw the top division and Championship brought to an early halt.

Sam Kerr was a key player for Chelsea last season. Picture: Getty Images

The Blues were a point behind Manchester City at the top of the table when the campaign was stopped in March, but had played one game fewer.

At the other end of the table, Liverpool are relegated to the Championship, with Aston Villa promoted to the 12-team top-flight.

Chelsea and City will represent England in the 2020/21 women's Champions League. "Football pales into insignificance at a time like this, but it also has the capacity to bring joy and happiness to fans and communities everywhere," Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said.

"For my players and staff, winning the league is something to be proud of and I will tell them that when I speak to them.

"A lot of blood, sweat and tears from every player, at every club, has gone into this season and it is important we recognise that and celebrate the fact we have ended a highly competitive season as champions."

The cost involved in providing testing kits to complete the season was a major hurdle for even the top level of the women's game to overcome.

Sam Kerr celebrates with her Chelsea teammates after a goal last season. Picture: Getty Images

Liverpool expressed their disappointment that the WSL would not follow the example of the top two leagues in the men's game in England by returning to complete the campaign.

"Liverpool FC is disappointed by today's decision on how the 2019/20 Women's Super League season has been concluded, which will see the Reds relegated to the Championship," the club said in a statement.

"The focus of our women's team and staff since the beginning of the crisis was to be ready to return to WSL play when it was safe and proper to do so.

"We believe we would have been able to meet all operational requirements but a return to play was deemed impractical." However, City accepted the decision that sees them miss out on the title by the finest of margins.

Originally published as Aussie star lone positive COVID-19 test in Japan