Aussie plane departs China in coronavirus rescue

A rescue plane has departed Wuhan carrying hundreds of Australians out of the coronavirus-affected city.

The Qantas jet left Wuhan about 4:20am local time (7:20am AEST) bound for Darwin.

It was expected to arrive in Darwin about 11:40am (1:10pm AEST) where evacuees will be quarantined at a disused workers' accommodation village.

The plane's departure ends a long wait for more than 200 Australian citizens and permanent residents who had waited more than 24 hours for Chinese authorities to clear them for departure.

They had first been told to head to Wuhan airport on Friday but were later sent back to their accommodation after China blocked the Qantas jet sent from Sydney, forcing it to wait in Hong Kong.

Teams from AUSMAT and the Australian Defence Force arrive at Christmas Island to meet the plane transporting Australian evacuees from Wuhan in China. Picture: Nathan Edwards

The Department of Foreign Affairs emailed passengers again on Saturday, telling them to be at the airport by 6pm local time to prepare for boarding.

But it would be another 10 hours before the flight would take off.

Passengers had their temperatures tested before boarding and had to be below 37.3C to be allowed on the plane.

They have been given face masks which they are required to change every two hours and have been told if they need to cough they should cough into their elbow.

Medical workers transfer a patient in the isolation ward for 2019-nCoV patients at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Picture: AP

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned people not to assume any further evacuation flights will be possible, either from Wuhan or mainland China.

Australia has so far had 15 confirmed coronavirus cases: five in Queensland, four each in NSW and Victoria and two in South Australia.

More than 720 people have been killed by the virus, with 86 people dying on Friday alone, and more than 34,800 globally have been infected.

Staff at the Christmas Island Detention Centre where Australians are being quarantined amid fears of having the Coronavirus. Picture: Nathan Edwards

AUSSIE GIRL TESTED FOR CORONAVIRUS

The delays came as doctors on Christmas Island sent one potential case of coronavirus to the mainland.

The young Australian girl evacuated from China and in quarantine on Christmas Island was tested after developing an illness.

But Professor Kelly says her sickness isn't serious and could be "all sorts of things".

Professor Kelly confirmed on Saturday that a child who is among almost 300 evacuees on Christmas Island is awaiting results from a coronavirus test, after developing symptoms which may be linked to the disease.

"It could be all sorts of other things, we don't have a test positive at this point," he told reporters in Canberra on Saturday.

Australians evacuated from Wuhan, China, inside the Christmas Island Detention centre under quarantine. Picture: Nathan Edwards

"That person is well, it is certainly not a serious illness at this stage. "They have been further isolated from the other people that are on the island, and the appropriate steps in infection control and indeed clinical care are being taken."

Sources told News Corp an extremely conservative approach was being taken, but the evacuee had been isolated at the Christmas Island Detention Centre with the results expected back by Monday.

NEW TESTING MACHINE COMING

A machine will also arrive on Christmas Island on Monday allowing doctors to do the testing on site, with a two-hour turnaround.

No more evacuees will be sent to Christmas Island in the short term, with a workers' camp in the outskirts of Darwin now waiting to accept the latest group from Wuhan.

If all goes to plan, the evacuees will land in Darwin about 8am local time.

Plans have been made for the flight to land at the Darwin RAAF Base where passengers will be put straight on to buses and taken to a disused workers' village at Howard Springs, about 30km south of the Northern Territory capital.

The village - which can hold 3500 people - has a range of facilities including a medical centre.

Australians evacuated from Wuhan, China, inside the Christmas Island Detention centre. Picture: Nathan Edwards

DARWIN LOCALS UPSET

But the move - confirmed on Friday night after it was earlier revealed by News Corp - has alarmed many nearby residents.

Local MP Gerry Wood said some parents were planning to pull their children out of school at the nearby Good Shepherd Lutheran College.

Mr Wood said the concerns had been caused because of a lack of consultation, which allowed misinformation about the coronavirus to spread before the official announcement was made.

"There's certainly some people concerned about it," he said.

Fresh food and supplies arrive on a A C130 Australian Airforce plane arrives on Christmas Island for the Australian evacuees being held in the detention centre. Picture: Nathan Edwards

"Some people have spoken about pulling their children out of the school."

Mr Wood said he had met with school officials and Chief Health Officer Brendan Murphy who had allayed concerns about the quarantine centre.

A meeting has been planned at the school on Monday to provide parents and students with more information.

Mr Wood said accurate information about the coronavirus and the evacuees has only been provided at the same time as the official announcement on Friday.

"The correct information is slowly getting out there but there's a lot of information going around that's simply not true."

He said it was important people knew the coronavirus could only be passed if people came within one metre of an infected person, and that none of those coming to Darwin had any symptoms.

AUSMAT interact with Australian evacuees inside the detention centre on Christmas Island. Picture: Nathan Edwards

AUSSIES AMONG THOUSANDS STRANDED ON CRUISE SHIPS

Australian passengers trapped on a quarantined cruise ship near Tokyo are in a state of limbo as medication fails to reach them and confusion surrounds the coronavirus lockdown period being enforced by Japanese health authorities.

"It's a circus. We're in a total bind," says Banora Point retiree Ellis Vincent, 76. "We are actually trapped between hell and high water."

Mr Vincent's immediate concern is for his wife Kimberly, 73, who had just one day left of medication for a life-threatening condition. Mrs Vincent reached out to the Australian Embassy for help. On Saturday night, she finally obtained it after a Japanese Coast Guard helicopter landed on the ship.

"They will be evacuating very sick people or corpses soon," she warns over the delays.

Three more coronavirus infections were confirmed on board the Diamond Princess, bringing the number of infected passengers and crew to 64. All confirmed cases have been evacuated from the vessel, including seven Australians.

A passenger waves from the cruise ship Diamond Princess anchored off Yokosuka, near Tokyo.

The Vincents say they were informed yesterday that 16 doctors and 12 nurses have been dispatched on board by Japan's Health Ministry. "Apparently they are going to help test people who have been self-monitoring their temperatures and report 37.5 degrees Celsius or higher," Mr Vincent said.

The Diamond Princess is subject to a 14-day quarantine order imposed by Japanese authorities. It started on Wednesday, but people confined on board are concerned the period could be extended if any more infections are confirmed.

The Australian Embassy in Tokyo reached out to the Australian passengers yesterday in an email that acknowledged "we cannot imagine how difficult and frustrating this experience must be".

The email stated no decisions had been made about evacuating Australians from Japan. It described disembarkation and returning procedures as "an evolving situation" for which it could offer no clear advice, and went on to address concerns about an extended quarantine period as another area for which it had no advice.

Cairns couple Paul and Jacqui Fidrmuc on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship off Japan. The couple face more days of coronavirus quarantine on the cruise ship. Picture: AAP

The Diamond Princess set out to sea yesterday for water and ballast operations. It is scheduled to return to port in Yokohama on Sunday.

Its original manifest for a two-week cruise that set off from Yokohama on January 20 had 2,666 passengers, including 223 Australians, and 1.045 crew. The coronavirus alarm was sounded after an 80-year-old man who disembarked in Hong Kong a few days into the cruise tested positive.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship sits docked at Daikoku Pier where it is being resupplied and newly diagnosed coronavirus cases taken for treatment as it remains in quarantine. Picture: Getty

Mr Vincent, a retired airline freight executive, says while medication distribution remains a key concern, he and his wife do not know what to do about their airline reservations with Jetstar, nor do they know when they will be allowed off the ship.

"We can't make any plans," he said. "We're just living day to day and hoping the news gets better."

Mr Ellis says the operator of the Diamond Princess, Carnival Cruises, is improving entertainment options with the addition of extra movie and television channels. "There's plenty to watch," he notes, adding food service had improved and clean linen is available.

"They are doing what they can" to make the situation bearable, he said.

CHINESE BANNED FROM OTHER CRUISE SHIPS

The US-based Royal Caribbean Cruises has issued a statement saying: "Any guests holding a Chinese, Hong Kong or Macau passport, regardless of when they were there last, will not be allowed to board our ships."

The company said the ban would be in place this month.

It also said any guest or crew member travelling through China, Hong Kong or Macau less than 15 days before departure would be unable to board any of its ships.

Four sick passengers aboard a Royal Caribbean ship off New Jersey were sent to a hospital out of "an abundance of caution," the local mayor said.

The company has delayed boarding of the ship, Anthem of the Seas, until Saturday night (local time) while the test results came back but said none of the guests had shown signs of the virus.

Another cruise ship carrying a passenger suspected of infection with coronavirus will not be allowed to dock in southern Japan, the government said.

In Hong Kong, 3,600 people were confined aboard the World Dream, where eight former passengers have tested positive for the virus. There are 15 Australian passengers on this ship.

A passenger shows a note from the World Dream cruise ship docked at Kai Tak cruise terminal in Hong Kong. Picture: AP

FIRST AMERICAN DIES FROM CORONAVIRUS

The first American victim has died after outbreak that began in China has infected more than 34,800 people globally.

The 60-year-old United States citizen had died from the virus at Jinyintian Hospital, in Wuhan, on February 6, according to the US Embassy in Beijing.

Japan also reported its first death of suspected coronavirus in Wuhan on Saturday in an announcement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Japanese man in his 60s died of pneumonia. The hospital that treated him was inconclusive on the cause of the pneumonia.

China has recorded 86 fatalities so far.

RACE TO FIND VACCINE

Researchers, meanwhile, are scrambling to develop a drug to combat the virus. It may not be produced until next year, according to reports.

The US health department is working with pharmaceutical firm Regeneron to develop a treatment using a class of drug that has boosted survival rates among ebola patients.

Two weeks ago Chinese doctors confirmed they had been giving anti-HIV drugs to coronavirus patients in Beijing, based on a 2004 study published after the SARS outbreak that showed "favourable" responses.

Other governments around the world have hardened their defences, with several countries banning arrivals from China and advising their citizens to avoid travelling there.

Major airlines have suspended flights to and from China.

Australians evacuated from Wuhan, China, inside the Christmas Island Detention centre under quarantine. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Australians evacuated from Wuhan, China, inside the Christmas Island Detention centre doing washing. Picture: Nathan Edwards