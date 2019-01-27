NBA wrap: Aussie Mitch Creek scores on debut for Nets

The Brooklyn Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson drives forward as the New York Knicks' Lance Thomas defends during the second half. Picture: Frank Franklin II/AP

The Brooklyn Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson drives forward as the New York Knicks' Lance Thomas defends during the second half. Picture: Frank Franklin II/AP

MITCH Creek's NBA dream has come true, with the former Adelaide 36ers' star scoring for the Brooklyn Nets hours after signing a 10-day contract with the franchise.

The 26-year-old was credited with less than 30 seconds on court during the Nets' 109-99 victory over the New York Knicks, time enough to nail one of his two free throw attempts.

After an acrimonious split with the 36ers, Creek signed with the NBL's new expansion team, South East Melbourne Phoenix, for next season, but he never gave up on his desire to make the NBA.

Creek had been playing with Brooklyn's G-League affiliate the Long Island Nets and happily tweeted the development shortly before tip off against the Knicks on Saturday.

"Never let anyone tell you you can't do anything - dream big, work hard and love the process! The work starts now. Huge love to all my friends and anyone else whose supported me."

Creek could play as many as four games during his contract, an audition for another 10-day deal that would ideally lead to a roster spot.

Also in the NBA, Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points and dished out a career-high 11 assists to lead the Utah Jazz to a 106-102 victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves.

Rudy Gobert tallied 18 points and 16 rebounds for his 41st double-double of the season. Kyle Korver added 16 points off the bench.

Joe Ingles had 12 points from his 33 minutes on court as the Jazz.

The loss to Utah snapped a three-game winning streak for Minnesota. The two teams will play again on Sunday.

One night after the media and players' votes overrode the will of the fans to make rookie sensation Luka Doncic an All-Star starter, Dallas's 19-year-old standout scored 32 points and registered eight assists and eight rebounds to lead the Mavericks to a 106-101 victory over the visiting Detroit Pistons.

Jeff Green scored 24 points for the Washington Wizards, including the go-ahead bucket in the final minute, as his team escaped Orlando with a 95-91 win over the Magic.

Justise Winslow scored 27 points to lead the Miami Heat to a 100-94 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lou Williams scored 31 points and sealed a triple-double in the closing seconds as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Chicago 106-101.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 14 rebounds to help the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks rally to beat Charlotte 108-99.

The Sacramento Kings outlasted the host Memphis Grizzlies 99-96, and James Harden scored 35 points for his 22nd straight game when the Houston Rockets defeated Toronto 121-119.

All five Denver starters and three reserves scored in double figures as the Nuggets beat the visiting Phoenix Suns, 132-95.

- Reuters