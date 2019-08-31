Menu
Login
Hannah Green waits to play on the seventh hole during the second round of the LPGA Portland Classic in Portland, Oregon. Picture: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
Hannah Green waits to play on the seventh hole during the second round of the LPGA Portland Classic in Portland, Oregon. Picture: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
Golf

Aussie Hannah Green opens five-shot lead at Portland Classic

31st Aug 2019 3:30 PM

AUSTRALIA'S Hannah Green has a five-shot lead at the halfway mark of the LPGA Portland Classic after shooting a sensational nine-under 63 on Saturday (AEST).

The Perth-born 22-year-old sits on 17 under after the round, which included an eagle on the par-five fifth hole.

Green, who shot to prominence after her PGA Championship victory in June, shot 64 in the first round at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon.

"I just don't want to get too ahead of myself. Obviously this is quite new to me, shooting such low scores back-to-back," Green said.

"I want to make sure I continue to do the same things and don't get too disappointed if I don't back it up with another solid round. Going to keep the same game plan."

Fellow Australians Su Oh (seven under), Robyn Choi (three under) and Sarah Kemp (three under) made the cut, but Katherine Kirk (two under) fell short.

South Korea's Sei Young Kim sits in equal-second place after a record-setting 61, shooting 11 birdies to put her at 12-under.

On the same score is fellow Korean Sung Hyun Park, a stroke up on American qualifier Yealimi Noh, South Africa's Lee-Ann Pace, South Korea's Youngin Chin and American Angel Yin.

More Stories

angel yin hannah green katherine kirk lee-ann pace lpga portland classic robyn choi sarah kemp sei young kim sung hyun park su oh yealimi noh youngin chin
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    There are two kinds of players in this world

    There are two kinds of players in this world

    Community There are different types of understanding when it comes to winning and fun

    New arts festival to take Lismore by storm

    New arts festival to take Lismore by storm

    Community Four day festival through city and along riverbank

    ‘You have no idea’: Hanson explodes

    ‘You have no idea’: Hanson explodes

    Politics Hanson and Neil Mitchell clash over the trip to Uluru

    Time to move on and down into The Wok

    Time to move on and down into The Wok

    Community "This isn't good-bye, but thank you”