Aussie cricketer’s victim: ‘I hate him’

The woman who was raped by Australian cricketer Alex Hepburn. Picture: BBC

The woman raped by cricketer Alex Hepburn said she "hates" him for "humiliating" her during a WhatsApp sex conquest game.

Hepburn, 23, a player for Worcestershire CCC, was sentenced to five years in prison last month for oral rape.

Alex Hepburn (left) is led out of Hereford Crown Court after being jailed for five years. Picture: Aaron Chown PA Wire

The Sun reports that the attack was so traumatic that it sparked a medical condition in the 23-year-old woman that left her paralysed.

Hepburn attacked the woman as part of a vile sex conquest challenge after she came home with housemate Joe Clarke.

The woman said it was "so humiliating" to find out at the trial that her attack had been part of some sick "game".

'I WILL NEVER FORGIVE'

During an emotional interview, she told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire program: "I will never forgive him. His arrogance is prevalent throughout all of this.

"I hate him. I hate all that he is.

"I don't even think he thought it was rape. Like the judge said he trivialised rape. I'm adamant that he thought I'd be grateful for this."

When Derbyshire asked if it was important to find the reason why she was attacked, the woman broke down.

Alex Hepburn arrives at Worcester Crown Court. Picture: Getty

She said: "I don't know if it would be easy to accept when I know why? It's just the why me? It's really unfair."

The woman was diagnosed with PTSD as a result of the attack and put her dreams of being a teacher on hold as she dealt with the trauma.

She added: "He will have no idea the effect it has had on me."

The victim went through the ordeal of giving evidence twice after a jury didn't reach a verdict earlier this year.

Australian Hepburn was jailed at the retrial, but is now appealing his conviction.

'FOUL SEXISM'

Judge Tim Tindal told him he had treated his victim "like a piece of meat" and the "game" on WhatsApp showed his "foul sexism" and "demeaned women and trivialised rape".

The woman later recalled how she suffered a suspected stroke four months after she was attacked.

Worcestershire's Alex Hepburn. Picture: Getty

Doctors told her she had a stress-induced condition that temporarily paralyses facial muscles called Bell's Palsy.

She said: "They said after everything I'd been through my body was shutting down.

"As the day went on my eye drooped and the side of my face froze. It took months to go back to normal.

"I had to drink through a straw. It stopped me working. I didn't want to leave home."

SICK GAME

Worcester Crown Court heard that a couple of days before the attack, Hepburn, Mr Clarke and another friend known only as Tom, set up the WhatsApp group called 'Stat Chat'.

Members would reveal details of all their sexual encounters with girls known as "freshies or re heats" and rate them based on their performances in bed.

Australian cricketer Alex Hepburn and his girlfriend Lucy Street. Picture: Supplied

In the group the pals would shamelessly joke about "dragging the birds back" and "raping them" and bragged about getting tested for STIs in the summer.

RAPE TRAUMA

Jurors heard Hepburn, who thought he was "God's gift to Worcester", attacked his victim as he wanted to beat best friend Mr Clarke who had won the "competition" in the previous year.

She met Mr Clarke at a restaurant where she worked at the time and it was only during the trial she discovered she was part of sordid sex game where teammates tried to bed the most women.

The victim went to his flat on April 1, 2017 to have consensual sex when she then woke up to a man performing a sex act on her.

She thought it was the 22-year-old who now plays for Nottinghamshire, but realised it was Hepburn when she heard his Australian accent.

Australian cricketer Alex Hepburn and his girlfriend Lucy Street. Picture: Supplied

After the trail, she revealed: "He was pawing at my legs, telling me I was beautiful.

"I remember curling up in the foetal position, not knowing what to do."

She managed to lock herself in a bathroom to phone a male friend to get her and as she left she found Mr Clarke slumped near a toilet in another bathroom.

It was two years later that Hepburn was found guilty of one count of oral rape and cleared of one rape charge.

She slammed the court process in which she said jurors hears he was described as a "good round egg" and she was branded as "easy".

