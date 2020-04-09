Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Aussie COVID-19 death toll hits 51

9th Apr 2020 7:49 AM

South Australia has recorded its third coronavirus fatality, bringing the national death toll to 51.

"Sadly, a 76-year-old man from regional South Australia passed away last night from COVID-19 in the Royal Adelaide Hospital," SA Health said in a statement.

"The man acquired COVID-19 in the Barossa Valley. His passing is the third death in SA from COVID-19. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

 

More to come

More Stories

australia coronavirus covid-19 death toll editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What happens to the most vulnerable during a pandemic

        premium_icon What happens to the most vulnerable during a pandemic

        News Society's most vulnerable are now facing more struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic

        Greater freedom as early as May to revive small business

        premium_icon Greater freedom as early as May to revive small business

        News Restrictions could relax by May as Berejiklian eyes way forward

        Coping with COVID-19

        Coping with COVID-19

        News VERANDA TALK: Dr Airdre Grant discusses the importance of learning how to cope amid...

        NSW's first case of pasture dieback found in our region

        premium_icon NSW's first case of pasture dieback found in our region

        News THE illness kills sown and native summer-growing grasses, and livestock avoids...