Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 01: A COVID-19 pop up testing clinic opens at Bondi Pavilion on April 01, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. NSW health authorities are setting up additional COVID-19 testing centres in Sydneys eastern suburbs of Waverley and Bondi due to a cluster coronavirus outbreak in the area which has led to a rise in community transmissions. The Australian government has introduced furthe
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 01: A COVID-19 pop up testing clinic opens at Bondi Pavilion on April 01, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. NSW health authorities are setting up additional COVID-19 testing centres in Sydneys eastern suburbs of Waverley and Bondi due to a cluster coronavirus outbreak in the area which has led to a rise in community transmissions. The Australian government has introduced furthe
Health

Aussie coronavirus death toll jumps to 22

2nd Apr 2020 10:13 AM

Five people have now died from COVID-19 in Victoria, after a woman in her 70s died in hospital.

This brings the national death toll to 22.

Over 5000 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed across the country, with 2298 in New South Wales, 1068 in Victoria, 781 in Queensland, 367 in South Australia, 392 in Western Australia, 71 in Tasmania, 84 in the Australian Capital Territory and 19 in the Northern Territory.

A total of 22 people have died, including two in WA, two in Queensland, 10 in NSW, five in Victoria, two in Tasmania and one in the ACT.

More to come

coronavirus covid-19 death toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular Lismore park to get $500,000 makeover

        Popular Lismore park to get $500,000 makeover

        News GET ready, kids! Heritage Park is going to be better than ever, with one very cool addition.

        LATEST NUMBERS: Coronavirus patients by LGA

        LATEST NUMBERS: Coronavirus patients by LGA

        News Breakdown of which LGAs in Northern NSW have the most cases

        42 PATIENTS: Coronavirus cases double in less than a week

        premium_icon 42 PATIENTS: Coronavirus cases double in less than a week

        News "We are very confident the worst is yet to come": Health boss

        Where you can get hand sanitiser now

        premium_icon Where you can get hand sanitiser now

        News LORD Byron Distillery is offering their hand sanitiser to any groups who may need...