Menu
Login
Jolie King, a building designer, and Mark Firkin. Picture: Supplied
Jolie King, a building designer, and Mark Firkin. Picture: Supplied
News

Aussie bloggers released from Iran jail

by Staff writers
5th Oct 2019 1:14 PM

AUSTRALIAN bloggers Jolie King and Mark Firkin have been released from jail in Iran, Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne has announced.

"The ordeal that they have been through is now over," she said.

Ms Payne added that all criminal charges had been dropped and that the couple will be heading back to Australia to be reunited with their families.

The couple went missing around three months ago. The travel bloggers from Perth had been locked up for reportedly flying a drone, used to capture footage for their popular videos.

Jolie King, a building designer, and Mark Firkin, an Australian construction manager were being held in a prison north of Tehran-Evin Prison. Picture: Supplied.
Jolie King, a building designer, and Mark Firkin, an Australian construction manager were being held in a prison north of Tehran-Evin Prison. Picture: Supplied.

The pair left Perth in July 2017 in a Toyota LandCruiser bound for the UK, planning to travel for two years driving across 36 countries.

"Our biggest motivation behind making the vlogs is to hopefully inspire anyone wanting to travel, and also try to break the stigma around travelling to countries which get a bad wrap (sic) in the media," they said in a post on crowd-funding platform Patreon.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
aussie tourist bloggers iranian jail

Top Stories

    How did you ride bike week?

    How did you ride bike week?

    Opinion BIKE SHORTS: Cycling columnist Alison Paterson discusses the recent Bike Week as well as our newest world champion cyclists.

    Let's talk warty growths 'n' all

    Let's talk warty growths 'n' all

    Opinion Dr Airdre Grant discusses the perils of growing older

    Social football program for women launched

    Social football program for women launched

    Soccer New social football program for women launches in Lismore

    Motorists warned to slow down on country roads

    Motorists warned to slow down on country roads

    News Motorists warned to slow down