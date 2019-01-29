Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith (far left) and Australia Day Ambassador David Bitton (far right) with the 2017 Australia Day Award winners.

THIS Saturday is Australia Day so I would encourage everyone to join us at city hall for a 9am smoking ceremony as we acknowledge country before meeting some new Australians and declaring our award winners.

While this day and what it represents is currently the topic of heated debate across the country, in Lismore our ceremony focuses on the now.

We are looking at Australia today and what it represents, which is why I think our event in Lismore is special and a little different.

We pay respects to our Bundjalung heritage by having a smoking ceremony, welcome to country and all our new Australians are given a native plant and a book on Aboriginal history. Then we confer citizenship to our newest Australians, welcoming them as residents of the best country in the world. A moment that means so much and can be seen written across their faces as they take the pledge and recite a round of Aussie, Aussie, Aussie... Oi, Oi, Oi.

We finish by honouring the best in our community across a number of areas including our best sporting senior, junior and group; best community group and individual, best environmental and cultural representative, ending with aboriginal citizen, young citizen and Lismore Citizen of the year.

While many deserve these acknowledgements, few people take the time to nominate a worthy individual for the accolade. It really means something that another person takes the time to put someone's efforts and endeavours into words.

You can never capture the blood, sweat and tears that go into a life of helping others, but our nominees and winners are all so deserving of this recognition.

I hope to see you at our ceremony to honour Australians past, present and future.