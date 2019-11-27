Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Fletcher
Fletcher
Politics

ATO, NBN call scam crackdown

by John Rolfe, National Political Editor
27th Nov 2019 11:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EXCLUSIVE

PHONE scammers pretending to be from the Australian Taxation Office or National Broadband Network will be blocked from reaching their intended victims in a new federal government crackdown aimed at curtailing millions of dollars in losses annually.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) is creating a "Do Not Originate" register containing the legitimate numbers of organisations including the tax office and banks which it will then prevent from being used by fraudsters.

The calls come from overseas but are made to look local through "overstamping".

In partnership with telecommunications companies, the ACMA-led crackdown aims to put a stop to overstamping.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, which is involved in the new crackdown, said its Scamwatch service had received nearly 13,000 ATO impersonation reports so far this year, with losses of $1.17 million.

Scamwatch has also fielded 11,000 NBN impersonation reports, with known losses of $1.4 million.

Early next year an attack will also be launched on rorts that attempt to get the unwitting to ring back expensive premium numbers by leaving a missed call, known as the 'Wangiri' scam - the Japanese word for 'one ring and cut'.

"For too long, scammers have been targeting Australians," Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said. "At the very least, they have been creating a major inconvenience, by harassing us over the phone, email and internet. At worst, they have caused victims significant emotional and financial hardship."

Communications Minister Paul Fletcher. Picture: Kym Smith
Communications Minister Paul Fletcher. Picture: Kym Smith

The third prong in the crackdown involves targeting telecommunications networks that carry high volumes of scam traffic from overseas.

"It's about time we felt comfortable answering the phone again," said the ACMA's scam project head Fiona Cameron.

More Stories

australian tax office federal government nbn scam prevention

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How new coffee cart business was set up with ease

        premium_icon How new coffee cart business was set up with ease

        News THARUN Markandu would drive 15 kilometres into Lismore to get a good cup of coffee before he had a bright idea - setting up his own coffee van.

        POLL: Would you pay more for milk?

        POLL: Would you pay more for milk?

        Rural Would you pay more for generic milk brands?

        Lismore escapes the worst of the heatwave

        premium_icon Lismore escapes the worst of the heatwave

        Weather Warmer weather ahead as summer arrives

        Rain on the horizon but is it enough?

        premium_icon Rain on the horizon but is it enough?

        Weather THE Northern Rivers region could be welcoming some much needed rainfall in the...