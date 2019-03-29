At what point do you offer help ?

I HAVE a dilemma. I don't know when and how to help. I think I don't understand the difference between rescuing and helping.

My dilemma started when I was standing around outside the cinema and I saw a man angrily berating a (pregnant) woman. He yelled at her and stormed off. I asked the woman, "Are you okay?” but she looked both embarrassed and cross and said she was fine. Then she started walking slowly in the direction he had gone. I watched her go.

In town at lunchtime on another day, I saw a young man, clearly drug/alcohol affected, walking along. He looked young, vulnerable and damaged. I watched with sorrow and concern as he walked past, but I didn't do anything.

At the shopping centre park, a dishevelled looking man was sitting in the gutter looking very down and out. I resolved to say something but he was gone when I came out of the shop.

I saw a young girl walking along the highway at dusk and thought, should I stop and offer a lift? I drove past.

I felt conflicted. When is it okay to intervene and when do you mind your own business? When are you actually helping and when are you getting in the way?

In terms of helping, have you heard of the concierge parents? This is a new development, on from the helicopter parent. A helicopter parent hovers all the time, is over-protective and takes an excessive interest in the life of their child. A concierge parent takes it one step further.

A concierge in a hotel or apartment building smooths the way for residents and helps get things organised; a concierge parent takes this into the family. There are tales of a parent offering to do detention for a child as they said it was their fault the child was late, organising re-marking of assignments by private tutors, dropping off forgotten lunches and permission slips, requesting meetings with the principal to ensure their child is being treated appropriately.

Poor kids. Never given the time or space to work out their own responsibilities and boundaries. Never given the opportunity to make valuable mistakes.

That kind of extreme parenting seems sure to create self-entitled narcissists.

Or children so disempowered they don't know how to operate in the world. If you don't fall off the surfboard, how will you ever learn about balance?

We learn by mistakes and some are rougher lessons than others, but it's mistakes that make us real. Kintsugi is a style of Japanese pottery that is called the art of precious scars. In this style cracks are filled with gold or another precious metal in recognition of the story of that made the pot flawed and beautiful.

Our scars are part of our humanness. Our troubled fellow humans are unique and precious and I still don't know when and how to help.