At $5, is this the cheapest meal on the Northern Rivers?

UPDATE: LISMORE Workers Club latest popular deal, $5 meals, may be back later this year.

Food and Beverages Manager for the group, Dominic D'Agostino, said they have received such positive feedback from the offer that the company may consider bringing it back.

"We've had a wonderful response from people that have not been to the club for many years or people new to the area that have never been to the club," he said.

D'Agostino said the main reason to do this offer was to thank their customers for their support during renovations.

"One of the reason to do this was to say thank you to our members, as they have been very patient during our renovations," he explained.

"We were flooded out downstairs, but our members kept supporting us.

"We also wanted to say to the community that we are here and top those who do not have a chance to go out and have meal we say 'here you go', we are putting it on for five dollars and join us."

D'Agostino confirmed the last day of the offer will be January 31.

"But there is a good chance we will re-visit it in three months" he said.

INITIAL: LOOKING for a good lunch deal can be hard, but $5 for a plate of fish and chips, pasta or even beef fillets, we think we have found the cheapest meal in the Northern Rivers.

The catch is, you only have until next week to try it.

Throughout January, the Lismore Workers Club and the Lismore Workers Sports Club in Goonellabah have been offering $5 meals for lunch, Monday to Friday.

It was Jilly, our trusted front desk operator, who alerted the newsroom to the deal, as word of mouth spread around the city.

So, intrigued by the offer, we put together a team of reporters to offer a variety of perspectives, or to be more clear, we wanted to have lunch together.

DEAL: Lismore Workers Club and Lismore Workers Sports Club are offering $5 meals this January. Javier Encalada

We paid a surprise visit to the Lismore Workers Sports Club in Goonellabah, just before 2pm bingo, last Friday.

The offer was a $5 dish of pasta that one of our colleagues enjoyed thoroughly.

It is not a big meal but it is definitely value for money, particularly if what these days is called 'kids meals' at a pub looks like a good portion to you.

Others ordered some of the dishes on the $12 meal menu to compare sizes and pricing.

After a quick chat over empty dishes, the group decided that the $5 meal was a good deal.

The $5 meal offer ends on January 31.

Do you have another great meal deal as good as this one?

Email us at starent@northernstar.com.au.