Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Historic visit: Queen Elizabeth visit to Lismore in 1954 at the Gollan Hotel. Photo The Northern Star Archives
Historic visit: Queen Elizabeth visit to Lismore in 1954 at the Gollan Hotel. Photo The Northern Star Archives
News

At 144, we’re the ultimate survivor

David Kirkpatrick
13th May 2020 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GIVEN the economic maelstrom caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it's especially gratifying to be standing proudly as the Northern Rivers' longest-running business, and say to our readers, advertisers, staff, past and present, and the community we serve and say - we're 144 years old today.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The word 'unprecedented' has been used a lot during this crisis, but The Northern Star, which printed its first issue on this day in 1876, has seen it all before, and reported on the Spanish Flu epidemic which tore its way through this region just after the First World War, infecting about 40 per cent of the Australian population and killing about 15,000.

TOP STORIES THIS WEEK:

As the most trusted news source on The Northern Rivers over that 144-year period, we've seen our fair share of hardship, but we have also written hundreds of thousands of stories about the resilience and triumphs of this community.

So we know one thing for sure - we will get through this if we stick together. Indeed, Australia's leading demographer, Bernard Salt, recently said in these pages, this region was poised to bounce back even stronger than ever before once COVID-19 is over.

LAST CHANCE: Don't miss our great subscription deal

And we know this community has adapted to lockdown, changed its ways, found a way to continue to operate, or gone into a safe hibernation for the better times ahead.

Our dedicated team of journalists, commercial and administrative staff, have continued to work throughout this crisis albeit from kitchen tables and studies and home offices rather than our traditional bricks and mortar buildings.

We are one of the Northern Rivers' ultimate survivors, but each and every day we get up and get inspired to write about the people who live in our community doing ordinary and extraordinary things.

Although we are 144 years old, we have continued to adapt to change and move with the times. Yes, we have a traditional print product, but we also have a thriving website and social media following. We aim to meet you on whatever platform you like, whether it be paper or smart phone, and carry forth this iconic Northern Rivers' brand well into the future

>>> MORE ON OFFER: Have you done today's crossword and Sudoku puzzles?

community northern rivers history northern rivers news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Has the pandemic impacted DAs on the Northern Rivers?

        premium_icon Has the pandemic impacted DAs on the Northern Rivers?

        News COUNCILS take a look at the number of development applications lodged.

        Builder sees 37 per cent increase in inquiries

        premium_icon Builder sees 37 per cent increase in inquiries

        News One company reported an increase in inquiries

        'Illegal' Lismore City Council pay cut plan shelved again

        premium_icon 'Illegal' Lismore City Council pay cut plan shelved again

        News ONE councillor wants everyone to take a 10 per cent pay cut.

        ’We can’t trust each other’: Tensions rise at council

        premium_icon ’We can’t trust each other’: Tensions rise at council

        News LISMORE City Council condemns confidential information leaks.