Menu
Login
Ash Barty has cruised into the second round at Indian Wells. Picture: Getty
Ash Barty has cruised into the second round at Indian Wells. Picture: Getty
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Dasha joins Indian Wells Barty party

9th Mar 2019 3:58 PM

AUSTRALIAN Daria Gavrilova has eased into the third round at the WTA event in Indian Wells with a 6-2 6-2 victory over Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu.

Gavrilova required just over an hour to secure the win in California, winning 82 per cent of first-serve points and more than half of her break opportunities.

She will next play either American Sofia Kenin or Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

Compatriot Ash Barty followed suit with a 6-4 6-4 win over German Tatjana Maria in just under 90 minutes. She  will face American Jennifer Brady.

World No.12 Barty hit five aces and won more than half of all return points.

Aussie men Alex Bolt and Alexei Popyrin also won through at the ATP event in Indian Wells.

Bolt ousted Latvian Ernests Gulbis 6-3 5-7 6-2 in a little over two hours, and Popyrin cruised to a 7-6 6-3 win over Spaniard Jaume Munar.

Earlier, Matthew Ebden was eliminated at the hands of Croatian Ivo Karlovic, and John Millman fell to German Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets.

But Aussie Jordan Thompson proved too strong for Argentinian Federico Delbonis, winning 6-4 6-7 (6) 7-6 (5) in a three-hour match.

More Stories

alex bolt alexei popyrin ashleigh barty daria gavrilova indian wells jordan thompson matthew ebden wta
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Chance encounter when on the road

    Chance encounter when on the road

    Community "travel is often not so much beautiful monuments or breathtaking landscapes, as the people you come across”

    The Sound And The Fury

    The Sound And The Fury

    Community Exhibition exposes how sound is used as an instrument of control

    LISMORE is to hold its first International Women's Day Rally

    LISMORE is to hold its first International Women's Day Rally

    Community LISMORE is to hold its first International Women's Day Rally

    Pell and the disappearing ministers

    Pell and the disappearing ministers

    Community ScoMo can be greatful for the Pell distraction