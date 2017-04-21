Arts funding offered by Create NSW

Create NSW CEO Michael Brealey (right) with the winner of the inaugural NSW Visual Artist Fellowship, Salote Tawale.

CREATE NSW has invited artists and arts and cultural organisations across NSW to apply for funding under the 2017/2018 Arts and Cultural Development Program.

The program supports visual arts, museums, literature, dance, music, regional touring, capital works and professional development for artists across the state.

Create NSW CEO Michael Brealey said

the program will support projects that focus on excellence, engagement and participation within priority areas including Aboriginal arts and culture, people living and/or working in Western Sydney and regional NSW, people living with disability, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds and young people.

"By seeking out and supporting these qualities we will foster and grow an ambitious, contemporary, and progressive sector that is inspired locally, but has national and international appeal," he said.

Mr Brealey said that the launch of the guidelines comes as the NSW Government works towards better empowering and supporting the arts, cultural and screen sectors in NSW. The recently integrated arts and cultural agency - Create NSW -will provide a strong platform to foster a connected and inclusive cultural environment.

Representatives from the recently integrated cultural agency Create NSW will conduct a Regional Roadshow across the state throughout April and May to promote the program and provide further detail around the funding opportunities available.

Applications will run progressively until February 2018.

To download a copy of the guidelines and for details on the Regional Roadshow, visit create.nsw.gov.au.