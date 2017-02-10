Arts communities to gather and discuss future

Lindy Hume will be speaking on the landscape of the arts communities for the future.

OPERA, theatre and festival director, Lindy Hume will be in Lismore to present her paper, Restless Giant: Changing Cultural Values In Regional Australia.

This paper is part of the Currency House Platform Papers.

Ms Hume's persuasive and aspirational paper outlines the current Australian regional arts landscape and opens discussion on the possibility of creating a tantalizing opportunity for our regional and urban arts communities, namely, creating a truly integrated national arts landscape.

In discussion with Ms Hume will be a panel of local experts:

Julian Louis, Artistic Director, NORPA

Brett Haylock, Director, Brunswick Picture House

Convenor: Peter Wood, Executive Director, Arts Northern Rivers

With regional arts receiving only 15% of total arts funding in this country, this presentation is a timely examination of the issues and challenges facing regional artists and arts organisations.

Ms Hume's paper highlights the disparity between regional and urban attitudes, funding and support.

With too little integration, connectivity or flow between regional and metro Australia, our regions are often cited as the 'poor country cousins'.

However here in the Northern Rivers region, and around regional Australia, there are thriving communities of contemporary artists displaying and performing bold ideas that can, and do contribute to shaping the national stage. Ms Hume's paper is a call to regional artists to challenge the misperceptions of our urban based colleagues and funding bodies.

An important and positive contribution to the regional conversation this presentation and panel discussion will capture the imagination of local Northern Rivers artists, policy makers, arts supporters and arts organisations.

Event details

Where: Lismore City Hall

When: Thursday, February 9 2017

Time: 5.30pm for a 6pm start

RSVP: rsvp@norpa.org.au

This is a free event brought to you by Arts Northern Rivers, NORPA and Currency House