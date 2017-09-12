23°
Community

Art's answer to floods

Finn, Levi and Padi create street art with artist Justin Livingstone at the ARCH community Arts Club on Carrington st in June.
Finn, Levi and Padi create street art with artist Justin Livingstone at the ARCH community Arts Club on Carrington st in June.
by By Sophie Moeller

A new art initiative to bring life back into the CBD is soon to be announced and is the result of The Arts Recovery Community Hub (ARCH) that rose up out of the March flood.

ARCH became an "activated shop space" and was a partnership between Realartworks.Inc, ARTS Nothern Rivers, Social FuturesAbility Links FNC and Creative Lismore.

The project, which ran from May to July, was for local artists to connect, creatively process, recover and actively contribute to the recovery of the wider community and has since attracted the interest of Professor Virginia Murray from the UN, who is studying creative responses to community disaster.

Professor Murray has come up with a report which will now form the basis of the new initiative in Lismore to be announced later this month.

 

According to Sunita Bala of Realartworks.Inc, ARCH was based on the philosophy, that once the initial crisis of , the flood subsided, the community would enter the next stage of recovery "looking at ways to reconnect, reflect and share our experiences to make sense of what has happened...There would be a need to articulate stories of loss and express in a way words alone cannot do."

Over a period of 6 weeks 30 creatives collaborated with over 500 participants in the community.

Nearly 700 people visited the space .The space became a creative lab.

 

"The disaster provided an incentive to take a new approach to capacity building and ARCH became one of the vehicles in which citizens felt able to participate in the creation of a new city identity that celebrated their resilience and efforts," said Ms Bala.

Those involved in ARCH included: Lismore Helping Hands, Headspace, 92.9 River FM, ABC Open, Lismore Art Space, The Healing Voices Choir, Creative Recovery Network, Lismore City Council and R Gordon and Son Property. Agents

Topics:  abc open ability links fnc arch arts nothern rivers creative lismore. creative recovery network headspace lismore art space lismore city council lismore helping hands realartworks.inc. r gordon and son property. agents social futures the healing voices choir

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Popular new Lismore restaurant booked out every night

Popular new Lismore restaurant booked out every night

OWNERS want the city to become a "go-to" food destination: "Lismore used to be known for its night life and that needs to return.”

RED Inc says thanks for new kitchen

Opening of RED Inc's new kitchen after the March flood. Luke Vasella and his children, Mayor Isaac Smith, Marie Gale (REDinc). Chris Smith (Auzline Ceilings & Partitions), Rhonda (CWA Bangalow), Jim Clissold (Electrotech Systems), Jill McCall (John Holland Group), Ian Hogg (Climatech), Roberta Maslen (Bunnings Lismore), Richard Trow (Climatech) and Laura, (Bunnings Lismore), Karen Campbell (Laser Plumbing & Electrical), Jared Purnell (Purnell Fabrication) and Justin Ingram, and Jacinta Paddon (John Holland Group), Lismore City Councillor Elly Bird, Jenny London ( REDinc) and Brett Popham (John Holland Group).

John Holland Group rebuilds REDInc kitchen to commercial grade

PM's energy principle doesn't add up

The Prime Minister has now discovered an energy emergency

Focusing on the things that unite

Where is that space for community connection and empathy for others?

Local Partners