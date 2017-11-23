Artists create spaces on safari at Artstate

INSTALLATIONS, musical performances, workshops, exhibitions, unique retail will be part of The Artists on Safari as part of Artstate 2017.
The Safari will give the public the opportunity to discover Lismore's newly activated shop spaces in the CBD where some of the best emerging and professional artists from the Far North Coast will be exhibiting.
Locals and visitors during Artstate are encouraged to follow the Artist Safari, an initiative by the Creative Lismore collective which has seen landlords offer empty retail space free of charge under the banner of: The Art of Doing Business in Lismore.
THE ARTISTS ON SAFARI
The Overtopping Studio: 44 Carrington St Lismore CBD
Nov 29- Dec 3
- Exhibition "Look for me in the sky" Mat Daymond and Chris Wilkinson
- Site-specific installation Not Waving Drowning by Marion Conrow
Dec 2
- 12pm -3pm Alstonville Dance Company - Improvised Movement workshop
- 6pm -10pm Queer cabaret, sexy arty projections and melancholic dance floor electronica! Central Overflow by C Bones, Jex Lopez and The Gravediggers and Prysm, and Nina Tzatziki on projections
Dec 3
- 1.30pm-5.30pm ArtWomb. Improvised and collaborative music, performance and art making
Gooyarng and Gurrumbil -Aboriginal Arts and cultural Centre: 177 Keen St, Lismore CBD
Nov 29-Dec 3
- 10am- 8pm Exhibition by leading emerging and professional Aboriginal artists
Lios Mòr, LightnUp: 19 Carrington St, Lismore CBD
Nov 29-Dec 3
- 10am-5pm An interactive cacophony of light, sound hopes and dreams from the Great Garden beyond The Flood
The Old Post Office: 172 Molesworth St Lismore CBD
Nov 29-Dec
- 10am-5pm A showcase and exhibition of work for sale by emerging and professional artists
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.