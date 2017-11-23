Menu
Artists create spaces on safari at Artstate

CHECK IT OUT: Art Safari trail map of Installations, musical performances, workshops and exhibitions taking part in newly activated Lismore CBD shop spaces to coincide with ARTSTATE 2017.
INSTALLATIONS, musical performances, workshops, exhibitions, unique retail will be part of The Artists on Safari as part of Artstate 2017.

The Safari will give the public the opportunity to discover Lismore's newly activated shop spaces in the CBD where some of the best emerging and professional artists from the Far North Coast will be exhibiting.

Locals and visitors during Artstate are encouraged to follow the Artist Safari, an initiative by the Creative Lismore collective which has seen landlords offer empty retail space free of charge under the banner of: The Art of Doing Business in Lismore.

 

Jyllie Jackson creates the Lois Mor space for the story of Lismore as part of The Art Safari during ARTSTATE 2017.
THE ARTISTS ON SAFARI

The Overtopping Studio: 44 Carrington St Lismore CBD

Nov 29- Dec 3

  • Exhibition "Look for me in the sky" Mat Daymond and Chris Wilkinson
  • Site-specific installation Not Waving Drowning by Marion Conrow

Dec 2

  • 12pm -3pm Alstonville Dance Company - Improvised Movement workshop
  • 6pm -10pm Queer cabaret, sexy arty projections and melancholic dance floor electronica! Central Overflow by C Bones, Jex Lopez and The Gravediggers and Prysm, and Nina Tzatziki on projections

Dec 3

  • 1.30pm-5.30pm ArtWomb. Improvised and collaborative music, performance and art making

Gooyarng and Gurrumbil -Aboriginal Arts and cultural Centre: 177 Keen St, Lismore CBD

Nov 29-Dec 3

  • 10am- 8pm Exhibition by leading emerging and professional Aboriginal artists

 

Lios Mòr, LightnUp: 19 Carrington St, Lismore CBD

Nov 29-Dec 3

  • 10am-5pm An interactive cacophony of light, sound hopes and dreams from the Great Garden beyond The Flood

 

The Old Post Office: 172 Molesworth St Lismore CBD

Nov 29-Dec

  • 10am-5pm A showcase and exhibition of work for sale by emerging and professional artists

Topics:  artstate 2017 creative lismore. the artists on safari the art of doing business

