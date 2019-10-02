Gun-loving rapper's incredible face tattoo of Medusa shocks

Aaron Carter recently got a massive Medusa-themed face tattoo - but his artist reportedly tried talking him out of the unfortunate ink.

Tattoo artist Herchell Carrasco told TMZ that Carter, 31, originally asked him to add art to the singer's chest and there hadn't been any mention of a facial tattoo before the appointment, which occurred at Carter's home.

Mr Carrasco claims Carter learned of his skill with face tattoos based on his work on rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine - and says Carter asked him originally to put the tattoo in the middle of his face, but Carrasco refused to do so.

Aaron Carter showed off his face tattoo on Instagram.

Tattoo artist Herchell Carrasco gets to work. Picture: www.instagram.com/rockrollg

Carter originally wanted the tattoo in the middle of his face. Picture: www.instagram.com/rockrollg

They compromised on the serpentine piece on the side of Carter's face instead.

"Before I tattoo anyone, I take into consideration their mental state," Mr Carrasco told the site.

"In Aaron's case, I assessed the situation and I genuinely felt he was in a good place mentally to get tattooed.

"(Carter) wanted to keep going and I had to stop him," Mr Carrasco added. "I couldn't cover his whole face in a tattoo. I just couldn't."

The artist also claimed that Carter was not under the influence of any substances other than marijuana and cigarettes at the time of his tattoo.

The body art came days after two of the How I Beat Shaq singer's siblings announced they were seeking a restraining order against him. Carter said in an interview last Wednesday that he no longer owned any firearms and had been working with health professionals to wean off medications.

He kinda looks like Macaulay Culkin. Picture: Backgrid

Aaron Carter, what were you thinking?

"I sold all of my guns yesterday," Carter told the gossip site while showing the cameraman the sales records. But when he was asked if he would buy any firearms in the future, he replied: "That's no one's business".

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission