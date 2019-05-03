Menu
Artie and Edie Brown are about to celebrate 75 years of marriage with their family including 22 great grandchildren.
Community

Artie and Edie celebrate 75 years of marriage

by Sophie Moeller
3rd May 2019 8:37 AM

SEVENTY Five years of marriage, three children, eight grandchildren and 22 great grand children, and not one argument.

"We were not the arguing type," says Artie Brown.

"It's not our nature," says the women he met when she was just 16, Edie.

"We just share a common goal. And that is family," she says.

And the common goal last April was to bring 40 of their family and their friends together for morning tea to celebrate yet another diamond anniversary for the couple.

75 year anniversary

