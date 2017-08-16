Artful Dodger is a loyal character

COMPANION: Dodger is great with children, but scared of bigger dogs.

LISMORE City Council Rangers believe that Dodger is a staffy cross kelpie, about two years old, although he could have some cattle dog in him.

Dodger was surrendered to the council and has a timid and submissive nature - he does not have an aggressive bone in his body.

Rangers have found him incredibly friendly but certainly in need of training.

He is fantastic with children and is a bright and good-natured little fellow but he does get scared of bigger dogs and cars.

Dodger would make a very loyal and loving family pet. If you would like to meet him, phone the council on 1300878387.

He would cost $190.50 to adopt and would come microchipped, desexed, registered, wormed, vaccinated and vet-checked.