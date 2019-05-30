Art stories free migrants

ENERGETIC: Japanese drummers at the opening of Stories to Freedom exhibition at Lismore Regional Gallery supporting the refugees migrant women living and working in The Richmond Tweed community.

ENERGETIC: Japanese drummers at the opening of Stories to Freedom exhibition at Lismore Regional Gallery supporting the refugees migrant women living and working in The Richmond Tweed community. Sophie Moeller

A NEW exhibition at The Lismore Regional Gallery charts the journeys of women from refugee and migrant backgrounds as they integrate into Australia.

Stories to Freedom opened last week with a colourful and energetic drum display by a group of Japanese musicians.

The exhibition provides an insight into the past, present and future lives of women from refugee and migrant backgrounds living and working in our community.

Women travelled up from Coffs Harbour and from around the Richmond/Tweed region to show their work. The display shows a variety of visual mediums such, photography, a collaboratively produced 'story cloth' textile, a patchwork quilt and film. The exhibition provides an insight into their experience of leaving their country of birth and finding belonging in Australia.

IT is the culmination of the 3Es to Freedom program (Education, Employment, Empowerment) which is an initiative of Anglicare North Coast.

The program empowers women to successfully navigate their futures by providing support and building connections.