Art In The Heart
ART is a welcome antidote to the stresses of life with its vitality, colour and creative process.
And for crowd who attended the opening of the Lismore Art Club's 58th annual exhibition on Friday evening at the Lismore Worker's Club, it was an opportunity to enter another world.
The exhibition also featured some amazing works by the students of Wilson Park Special School.
Lismore Art Club patron Jenny Dowell gave the official opening address, where she spoke eloquently of art can transform us.
Ms Dowell encouraged everyone to support local artists by purchasing a work as this gives pleasure not only to them when they look at it every say, but also the artists who will know their work is appreciated.
Lismore Regional gallery curator Kezia Geddes was the 2018 judge and she said she was impressed by the high level of talent and commitment to the art works by their creator.
"These works allow you to step through a door and into another part of the artist's life,” she said.
The Best in Show was won by Margaret Brown for her stunning landscape.
Award sponsors Naomi and Peter Rose from Northern Rivers Financial Advice said it was important to support important local community groups such as the LAC.Award
Lismore Art Club winners and prize sponsors
1 Wilson Park Special School sponsored by Bunnings
Cameron S Mart, Kyle Thomson, Jesse Moncrieff
2 Landscapes
1ST Linnea Hannan - Sponsor Gordon & Sons Stock & Station Agents
2nd Meg Nielsen - Premier Art & FR
3rd Anne Slade - Bytes Dental
3 Portraits
1st Meg Nielsen - Art Aspects
2nd Linnea Hannan - Armsteads
3rd Jasmine O'Shea - Graham Gooley Optometrist
4 Still Life
1st Linnea Hannan - Edna McKenzie Prize
2nd Jasmine O'Shea - Up Town Picture Framing
3rd Kay McCheyne - Graham Gooley Optometrist
5 Animals
1st Janet Hassall - Crystal Castle
2nd Janet Hassall - Chroma Australia
3rd Helen Revis - Ian Weir & Son Real Estate Agency
6 Drawing
1st Margaret Brown - Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith
2nd Linnea Hannan - Patch & Taylor Real Estate Agency
7 Lismore Parks
1st Carole Sheppeard - Margaret Hardwick Prize
2nd Roger Jones - Australian Artist magazine subscription
Best in Show - Margaret Brown - Northern Rivers Financial Advice
The People Choice - Wal Murray Real Estate was won by Kay McCheyne with her pastel called "Wave”.