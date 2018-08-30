Art In The Heart

TALENT TIME: The committee behind the hard work to ensure a smooth event at the opening of the Lismore Art Club's annual exhibition on Friday August 24, 2018.

ART is a welcome antidote to the stresses of life with its vitality, colour and creative process.

And for crowd who attended the opening of the Lismore Art Club's 58th annual exhibition on Friday evening at the Lismore Worker's Club, it was an opportunity to enter another world.

The exhibition also featured some amazing works by the students of Wilson Park Special School.

Lismore Art Club patron Jenny Dowell gave the official opening address, where she spoke eloquently of art can transform us.

Ms Dowell encouraged everyone to support local artists by purchasing a work as this gives pleasure not only to them when they look at it every say, but also the artists who will know their work is appreciated.

Lismore Regional gallery curator Kezia Geddes was the 2018 judge and she said she was impressed by the high level of talent and commitment to the art works by their creator.

"These works allow you to step through a door and into another part of the artist's life,” she said.

The Best in Show was won by Margaret Brown for her stunning landscape.

Award sponsors Naomi and Peter Rose from Northern Rivers Financial Advice said it was important to support important local community groups such as the LAC.Award

Lismore Art Club winners and prize sponsors

1 Wilson Park Special School sponsored by Bunnings

Cameron S Mart, Kyle Thomson, Jesse Moncrieff

2 Landscapes

1ST Linnea Hannan - Sponsor Gordon & Sons Stock & Station Agents

2nd Meg Nielsen - Premier Art & FR

3rd Anne Slade - Bytes Dental

3 Portraits

1st Meg Nielsen - Art Aspects

2nd Linnea Hannan - Armsteads

3rd Jasmine O'Shea - Graham Gooley Optometrist

4 Still Life

1st Linnea Hannan - Edna McKenzie Prize

2nd Jasmine O'Shea - Up Town Picture Framing

3rd Kay McCheyne - Graham Gooley Optometrist

5 Animals

1st Janet Hassall - Crystal Castle

2nd Janet Hassall - Chroma Australia

3rd Helen Revis - Ian Weir & Son Real Estate Agency

6 Drawing

1st Margaret Brown - Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith

2nd Linnea Hannan - Patch & Taylor Real Estate Agency

7 Lismore Parks

1st Carole Sheppeard - Margaret Hardwick Prize

2nd Roger Jones - Australian Artist magazine subscription

Best in Show - Margaret Brown - Northern Rivers Financial Advice

The People Choice - Wal Murray Real Estate was won by Kay McCheyne with her pastel called "Wave”.