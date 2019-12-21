Art flourishes at small school

NEW LOOK: Year 5 and 6 students from Caniaba Public School have been hard at work designing new artwork to adorn the front of their school.

FROM colourful totem poles and Aboriginal murals, to a whole class of painted wooden ‘people’, passing motorists will have the chance to admire the new artwork flourishing at this small rural school.

Caniaba Public School teacher Ree Overton said staff and students have been hard at work to create a number of new public art projects for the front of the school, which is located on busy Caniaba Road.

Among the newest artworks are seven ‘totem poles’ made from recycled plastic, and a number of timber cutouts which are shaped like people.

Mrs Overton said the brightly-coloured pieces are displayed on the front fence of the school, meaning passer-bys can enjoy the sights.

NEW LOOK: The front fence of Caniaba Public School has been redesigned with new totem poles and wooden 'people' cutouts.

She said the totem poles and cutouts were designed and painted by Year 5 and 6 students, with students choosing characteristics such as hair, eye and skin colour of each of the cutouts.

Year 6 student Franky Smith, 12, said while the project, which took all of term to complete, was “a little challenging at first” she said they had all enjoyed being able to create the artworks.

Franky said the totem’s icons such as snakes, koalas, books and turtles were selected because they “represent the school and who we are”.

CREATION: Caniaba Public School student Oliviah Smith, 10, with her favourite artwork.

Mrs Overton said the totem poles and timber cutouts were made possible by funding provided by Bunnings, following the 2017 flood.

She said school principal Jude Voisey allocated the Bunnings funding to create a new artwork to help represent the school and its students.

The totem poles and cutouts are just the latest in a recent surge of public art on display at the small rural school.

Renowned Aboriginal artist Jeremy Donovan has also recently visited students, and created a stunning indigenous mural on the school’s tennis shed.

CELEBRATING CULTURE: Caniaba Public School students Franky Smith, 12, Oliviah Smith 10 and Tyler Murphy, 12 in front of the mural painted on their tennis shed by renowned Aboriginal artist Jeremy Donovan.

Mr Donovan created the artwork based on the Caniaba locality, and features fish and turtles.

Year 5 student Oliviah Smith, 10, said Mr Donovan’s visit was “wonderful” and said the mural helps represent Aboriginal culture.

Oliviah said having a turtle on the mural has special significant, as Caniaba means turtle in indigenous language.