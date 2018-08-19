Art finds science in Quad

IT is said the nerds will conquer the world and this weekend they are set to conquer Lismore - and that's cool by us.

Now in its third year, the Inspiring Australia sponsored Arts Vs Science Festival will set up its petri-dish in The Quad.

The one day festival on Saturday will bring together artists and scientists (and everyone in between) from some of the region's leading education, research and action institutions. The Festival will feature art, music and science to showcase creative exploration in all forms in an open-air environment.

The festival is a collaboration between Northern Rivers Science Hub, the Regional Gallery, The Lismore City Library and The Northern Rivers Conservatorium.

Science Hub co-ordinator Hannah Rice- Hayes said she was thrilled the festival was to be in The Quad this year.

”All the organising stakeholders have been fantastic in their support of the festival with the aim of engaging the community in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines with energy and fun, because you learn more when it is fun,” she said.

"We want everyone to find out what happens when you put art and science in a test tube and shake it!”

The festival will be opened by the Nini Nahri Gali Bundjalung Dancers kicking off a program, in which music will play a big part.

Conervatorium director, Anita Bellman said she was looking forward to uncovering the mysterious science around sound.

"It is going to be a great session for both music lovers and science nerds as we learn about how we respond as sound waves enter our brains.”

Powered by the Southern Cross solar Sunflower, Music on the Green will then feature Jex Lopez and the Gravediggers and Lady Mondegreen, as well as Lismore's own Kate Stroud, Barry Hill and friends.

Rising Southern Cross University music stars Love Your Mother, and Clancy Menzies will also perform and then you can dance like no one is listening and lose yourself to the funky tunes of the FunMakers Silent Disco.

Regional Gallery curator, Fiona Fraser, said "artists have always been interested in the intersection between art and science”.

Patrons will be able to catch artist Susan Fell Mclean, whose Gondwana Colour : Eucalyptus Colour, is currently exhibiting at the gallery in conversation about the chemistry of plant dyes.

Science on The Green will use microscopes that attach to your mobile phones.

See the moon rise at 11am with solar astronomy. Explore the before and after of waste with science in the bin.

Design your own calico bags and say no to plastic. Use flower presses to preserve plants and use dried plant pieces to create art works in frames. Go in the draw to win a water tank and learn about our water catchment. Get coding and join in Super Science in the Library Science Lab.

The Con Studio Underground will present Sounds vs Science and will explore how art helps us communicate Beyond Words.

Also Taking place will be the Gallery Bright Ideas Forum including Australian satellite imagery and the wonderful time-lapse fungi photography of Steve Axford. Shark researcher Andrew Colefax will be bringing in the drones.

There will also be roving performers, sculpture and multimedia installations with special guests all free to to the public due to the generosity the Northern Rivers Science Hub partners and the ongoing sponsorship of the Australian Government through its Inspiring Australia Program.