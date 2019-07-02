Arnotts slammed over ‘disgusting’ ad

An old Arnotts biscuit advertisement has been condemned as "absolutely wrong", after it resurfaced online this week.

The advertisement, for the fruit-filled biscuit, Snack Right Fruit Slice, takes up an entire page of a magazine that someone dug up and photographed.

The retro ad dates back to 2005, according to the company, and is for Arnott's Snack Right Fruit Slice. Picture: BrandzOnline

Posted to the Nope Sisters Facebook page, the advertisement - which is understood to have run in a New Idea magazine in New Zealand in 2005 - features two sizes of pale pink underwear, hanging from a clothesline - one small and one slightly larger.

The larger pair of frilly undies is captioned, "SNACK WRONG", while the smaller sized undies are captioned, "SNACK RIGHT".

Beneath the two pairs is a packet of Snack Right Fruit Slice with the slogan: "The healthier biscuit made with delicious fruit."

The ad is described as ‘absolutely wrong’. Picture: Facebook/nopesisters

The post slammed the food giant for "size shaming marketing", saying the company was attempting to humiliate women of different sizes into purchasing their wholly unhealthy product.

"This size shaming marketing for Arnott's Biscuits Limited in a mag is ABSOLUTELY WRONG!" the post read.

"How dare they try to sell high sugar biscuits in this disgraceful way."

The post also accused Arnott's of targeting women who wear "pink frilly undies as well, just to really ensure a MASSIVE marketing FAIL".

"When will they get it? That any size is right for you, as long as you are healthy and happy."

Nope Sisters called on people to boycott the company and not eat their products "ever again".

Arnott's claims the ad was only published in New Zealand back in 2005.

In a statement to news.com.au, an Arnott's spokeswoman said the old campaign was run only in New Zealand but it's contents were "in poor taste and does not reflect Arnott's brand values".

"While this advertisement was printed in 2005, it should not have run in the first place and we apologise for any offence cause," the spokeswoman said.

"Arnott's is committed to conducting business in a manner that is respectful and inclusive of everyone."

The company also tweeted its statement in response to criticism online.

Hi Alive, this advertising campaign, which was run in New Zealand was in poor taste and does not reflect Arnott’s brand values. While this advertisement was printed in 2005, it should not have run in the first place and we apologise for any offence caused. — Arnott's Biscuits (@ArnottsBikkies) July 1, 2019

But the company's response did little to quell the outrage to the Nope Sister's post, which attracted hundreds of likes and comments from outraged Aussies.

Many of them described the old advertisement as "tone deaf" and "grim on so many levels".

One woman said she was "in a rage" when she saw the advertisement.

"I don't think it matters if this add is 5 or 10 years old, the fact they did it and thought it was OK is terrible," she wrote.

Found more info: https://t.co/KL7lSntQzV

"The company said the ad was from 2006, and it had no idea why it had resurfaced." Uh, perhaps because it's offensive and you put it in long-tail media like magazines? FFS. — Lyndal @ No Pants (@WeAreNoPants) July 1, 2019

According to The New Zealand Herald, Nope Sisters Clothing Facebook page and founder Brittany Cosgrove said she was disgusted when she saw the ad which was clearly body shaming - but she was relieved it was from 2005.

"I am pretty stoked that it's not from this year. I mean it just goes to show the marketing that was going on in 2005 and how much we've changed, hopefully," she told the publication.

On Facebook, others attempted to keep a level head, claiming that the advertisement was more than a decade old and that dredging up old mistakes wasn't productive.

"I don't believe in body shaming … but I also don't believe in company shaming like this, especially on something 13-years-old. That's quite rough," one woman said.

"It's as if companies cant start somewhere, and evolve."

Another commenter said there were "worse things in life than an ad saying snacking on healthier biscuits equates to smaller undies."

