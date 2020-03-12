Armed robbery at Lismore service station

A Goonellabah man will face Lismore Local Court today after he was arrested for armed robbery.

A GOONELLABAH man has been charged after allegedly robbing a service station while armed with a replica pistol in Lismore yesterday.

At 6.05pm on Wednesday, a man entered a service station on Ballina Road, demanding money and cigarettes and pointed an alleged replica Glock style pistol at the store attendant.

The attendant confronted the man before contacting police.

The man fled the scene on foot last seen heading south down Keen Street.

Richmond Police District officers attended and established a crime scene.

Following inquiries, about 6.30pm, officers stopped and spoke with two men walking along Dixon Place, Lismore Heights after one man was observed to be holding an item wrapped in a T-shirt, believed to be a firearm.

The two men were arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

An 18-year-old man was charged with robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.

The Goonellabah man was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.

The second man was released without charge, pending further investigations.