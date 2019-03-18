Menu
Login
The footage shows the man refusing to drop what appears to be a knife.
The footage shows the man refusing to drop what appears to be a knife.
Crime

Armed man tasered by cops in Sydney

18th Mar 2019 1:12 PM

DRAMATIC footage shows the moment an armed man was shot with a taser outside a police station in Sydney's west this morning.

In the footage obtained by the Nine Network, the man can be seen surrounded by officers outside Granville Police Station - and he appears to be carrying a knife.

 

The footage shows the man refusing to drop what appears to be a knife.
The footage shows the man refusing to drop what appears to be a knife.

It shows the man, dressed in a blue hoodie, advancing towards a policeman.

Despite being told several times by police to drop an item in his hands, the man refuses and officers can be seen firing a taser.

After being hit, a group of police officers can be seen wrenching the object from the man's arms and dragging him into the station.

The man will be taken to Westmead Hospital for assessment.

armed man crime police sydney

Top Stories

    Nothing like a good whinge

    Nothing like a good whinge

    Community "We do love to have a good complain, a whinge or a bit of blaming and election times are excellent times to do this”

    Things here are different now

    Things here are different now

    Community 'Watching coastal boom from traditional city like Lismore was hard'

    'Politics In The Pub'

    'Politics In The Pub'

    Community crowd gathers at the Rous Hotel to hear about compassion in politics

    Abortion made legal, safe, affordable

    Abortion made legal, safe, affordable

    Community Local women's health centre gets five abortion inquiries a month