Ariel Winter’s totally see-through dress

The time has come for Ariel Winter to say goodbye to her beloved character on Modern Family.

The 22-year-old actress celebrated the hit show's impressive 11-year run with a huge wrap party at Sunset Room Hollywood in Los Angeles. On Sunday, Sarah Hyland (who plays Haley Dunphy) posted photos on social media with her on-screen sister, Winter (Alex Dunphy), at the event.

Ariel Winter (left) and Sarah Hyland at the Modern Family wrap party.

"I love these people with all my heart. 11 years together is proof you and your TV sister will start wearing the same outfit, siblings for life will be made, and you'll forever fight over the same professor," Hyland, 29 wrote.

The stars each wore black dresses and heels. Winter turned heads in a sheer ensemble with a black bra and underwear set.

The "sisters" also posed with "brother" Nolan Gould (Luke Dunphy). "We'll always be Dunphys and we'll always have each other," Hyland added.

Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland and co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Winter previously told Fox News that living her life in the public eye helped her develop a thick skin towards criticism.

"Yeah, I mean, I started acting when I was four years old, so I've been … (receiving) criticism, judgment, rejection - since (I was) a little kid, so it kind of gives you a thicker skin to begin with," she said in January. "I feel like when I got on social media, people … not that people were just starting to bully, but it was like, at a certain time 11 years ago, people were like, 'Oh, we'll just say what we want'."

Winter, Hyland and co-star Nolan Gould.

She continued: "So I think going through that over the years and learning how I wanted to respond to it because I've responded to it in so many different ways - I'd respond back and be salty to somebody who is salty to me or I'd respond back and try and be nice about it and hope that maybe their day goes better. But then, as I got older, I developed a thicker skin and I said to myself, 'You know, it's going to bother me because it never goes away, but you're still human'. But at the same time, you just got to remember that these people online - what they're saying - it's not your opinion of yourself."



The sitcom will air its series finale in the US on April 8, but production on the last episode is just getting under way. The full cast got together to read the script of the final episode before filming, and many marked the sombre occasion with posts on their Instagram pages.

Sofia Vergara (who plays Gloria Delgado-Pritchett) shared an image of the entire cast sitting around a large table in a packed room filled with others connected to the show.

"Our last table read. sad because its ending but so grateful and happy to have been able to be part of this family," she captioned the post. "It has being More than I ever dreamed of or deserved. Gracias my Modern Family."

Ariel Winter and Sarah Hyland.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission