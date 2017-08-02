Are you are flatulist?

A BIG thanks to all you kind readers who shared with me your stories about yoga class experiences. You are a mischievous lot. You naughty things.

Who knew all that farting was going under the watchful eye of the effortlessly serene yoga teacher?

And those of you had orgasms in the yoga classroom, well aren't you quite the scamp?

Here I was thinking about increasing my flexibility and establishing wells of inner calm and then I find that you, over there in the corner with the faint smile on your face, are not dwelling in limpid seas of meditative bliss, you have been looking for something much more sensual.

Well go for it, I say. After all, a good orgasm or a satisfying fart are body pleasures that should not be denied.

But thinking about farts, what is it about them that never fails to amuse?

Give me a moment to indulge my childishness while I investigate the subject further. Of course in cases like these the first place to go is the web. Here I discovered that the topic of farts has fascinated many people and they have kindly taken the time to compile information about them. There's loads written about farts. So, next time you toot your bottom trumpet, here are some fun facts:

On average a person farts up to 14 times a day.

Former president of the United States Ben Franklin said "fart proudly”.

Your farts can fill a balloon (please don't try)

Ancient Japanese held farting contests (they sure know how to have fun)

Hitler was notorious farter

People who fart for a living are called flatulists (who are these people?)

Britain's Got Talent starred Mr Methane who farted into a microphone in time to music (look it up if you don't believe me. He didn't get through, you could say he blew the audition).

China has professional fart smellers (they diagnose digestive upsets through the smell)

There are some people who find farts sexy (really?)

The whoopee cushion was invented in 1920 and is popular to this day

You can get farting apps to keep yourself amused (There are at least 60 for the iPhone)

And there are long and hilarious lists of names for farts. Humans have been enjoying and laughing at farts for centuries.

So you be sure to let fluffy off the chain with pride and joy.