21°
Community

Are you are flatulist?

By Dr Airdre Grant | 2nd Aug 2017 2:59 PM
LOUD AND PROUD: US President Benjamin Franklin. October 18, 1785 - November 5, 1788.
LOUD AND PROUD: US President Benjamin Franklin. October 18, 1785 - November 5, 1788.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A BIG thanks to all you kind readers who shared with me your stories about yoga class experiences. You are a mischievous lot. You naughty things.

Who knew all that farting was going under the watchful eye of the effortlessly serene yoga teacher?

And those of you had orgasms in the yoga classroom, well aren't you quite the scamp?

Here I was thinking about increasing my flexibility and establishing wells of inner calm and then I find that you, over there in the corner with the faint smile on your face, are not dwelling in limpid seas of meditative bliss, you have been looking for something much more sensual.

Well go for it, I say. After all, a good orgasm or a satisfying fart are body pleasures that should not be denied.

But thinking about farts, what is it about them that never fails to amuse?

Give me a moment to indulge my childishness while I investigate the subject further. Of course in cases like these the first place to go is the web. Here I discovered that the topic of farts has fascinated many people and they have kindly taken the time to compile information about them. There's loads written about farts. So, next time you toot your bottom trumpet, here are some fun facts:

On average a person farts up to 14 times a day.

Former president of the United States Ben Franklin said "fart proudly”.

Your farts can fill a balloon (please don't try)

Ancient Japanese held farting contests (they sure know how to have fun)

Hitler was notorious farter

People who fart for a living are called flatulists (who are these people?)

Britain's Got Talent starred Mr Methane who farted into a microphone in time to music (look it up if you don't believe me. He didn't get through, you could say he blew the audition).

China has professional fart smellers (they diagnose digestive upsets through the smell)

There are some people who find farts sexy (really?)

The whoopee cushion was invented in 1920 and is popular to this day

You can get farting apps to keep yourself amused (There are at least 60 for the iPhone)

And there are long and hilarious lists of names for farts. Humans have been enjoying and laughing at farts for centuries.

So you be sure to let fluffy off the chain with pride and joy.

Topics:  benjamin franklin dr airdre grant fart methane yoga

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Team SCU reports from The Byron Bay Writers Festival

Team SCU reports from The Byron Bay Writers Festival

Aspiring SCU writers learn craft by reporting on The Byron Bay Writers Festival

Domestic escapee?

Ginger In The Doghouse.

Bright young thing would respond well to training

WIRES goes to great lengths for rescues

IN TO BAT: WIRES carrying out a rescue.

Rescuer saves flying fox with damaged wings

Citizen row says it is Shorten's time

Opposition leader finds bandwagon that suits him

Local Partners

Aviation Expo is just the start

The future is bright for Lismore

Rain can't stop new driving facility

Southern Cross LADS Committee Secretary Rob Wells said the track will have geofabric laid, raised with rock fill and road base before being tarred and sealed.

Driver facility starts to take shape

NCEIA Dolphin Awards looking for the best of 2017

NEVER TOO LATE: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in the folk category in 2014.

Entries to the North Coast music awards are now open

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

New documentary to reveal 'disruptor' Hawke

A NEW Bob Hawke documentary is expected to share new and surprising insights as a leader and political disruptor, and to his legacies.

'Cash me ousside' girl faces court on string of charges

The teen has faced charges.

Inside The Bachelor: 'It really does mess with your head'

Alison Oetjen

Ali Oetjen appeared on the first season

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

Gina Riley and Jane Turner as Kath and Kim in a shot from Kath and Kimderella.

The brief ads tease that the beloved mother-daughter duo “are back”.

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,685,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 19th...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $2,950,000 ...

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Prime Industrial Opportunity!

2/70 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 1 1 $445,000 to...

Excellent commercial space in the Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate. This warehouse is ideally positioned in a fantastic complex within easy walking distance to...

One Beautiful Acre in Mullumbimby!

35 Riverside Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Contact Agent

This immaculate home is set on one acre in central Mullumbimby with renovated outbuildings and great income potential. The picturesque 4552m2 block is in a quiet...

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Superb Clarkes Beach Location

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 7 7 4 From $690,000 to...

Unit 1 - $980,000 - $1,050,000 Unit 2 - $800,000 - $880,000 Unit 3 - $690,000 - $760,000 Unit 4 - $1,050,000 - $1,150,000 Only a 450 metre walk until you hit the...

Premium Position with Income or Development Potential

28 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 5 Contact Agent

First National are excited to present to the market Cavvanbah Beach House… the property offers unique boutique accommodation and is currently hosting a collection...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $950,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

Squatters nightmare: Queensland woman forced to live in car

The squatters have made a Queensland mother's life hell. Picture: Channel 9

She tried calling police, but ended up getting arrested herself.

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!