Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Researchers at UNSW Sydney have discovered a novel way to turn banana plantation waste into packaging material that is not only biodegradable, but also recyclable.
Researchers at UNSW Sydney have discovered a novel way to turn banana plantation waste into packaging material that is not only biodegradable, but also recyclable.
Environment

Appealing new idea for banana-based bags

Zizi Averill
2nd Dec 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PACKAGING made from agricultural waste may sound bananas, but researchers have discovered a way that could solve two industrial waste problems in one.

Researchers at UNSW Sydney have discovered a novel way to turn banana plantation waste into packaging material that is not only biodegradable, but also recyclable.

Associate Professor Jayashree Arcot said only 12 per cent of the plant was used by the industry - the fruit - while the rest was discarded after harvest.

By taking the layered, fleshy trunk of the plant, drying it into a powder and then processing it into a product similar to baking paper, she said the final product could be used for shopping bags or meat and fruit trays.

agricultural research agricultural waste bananas biodegradable industrial waste plastics recycling unsw
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Couple’s extraordinary gift to son

        premium_icon Couple’s extraordinary gift to son

        Health ON December 10, while most people will be busy Christmas shopping, the Battista family from Lismore will be facing an extraordinary ordeal

        Your chance to get discounted festival tickets

        premium_icon Your chance to get discounted festival tickets

        News Besides cheaper tickets to Falls, Secret Sounds’ first ever Black Friday sale will...

        YOUR SAY: Rate hike for Lismore residents

        premium_icon YOUR SAY: Rate hike for Lismore residents

        News LISMORE residents aren’t very happy the council has voted to increase the rates.

        Magical world awaits in Christmas display

        premium_icon Magical world awaits in Christmas display

        Community 'Stunning' Christmas castle stands six metres tall