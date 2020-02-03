Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Graham Robert Morant, who was jailed for counselling and helping his wife to end her life, has appealed his conviction in the Queensland Court of Appeal.
Graham Robert Morant, who was jailed for counselling and helping his wife to end her life, has appealed his conviction in the Queensland Court of Appeal.
Crime

Appeal bid for man who aided wife's death

by Cheryl Goodenough
3rd Feb 2020 3:23 PM

A Gold Coast man who convinced his wife to kill herself and then helped her to do it for a $1.4 million life insurance payout is appealing his conviction.

Graham Robert Morant says the judge gave incorrect instructions to a jury during his 2018 trial in Brisbane.

The jury found him guilty and he was sentenced to a total of 10 years' imprisonment.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. The Suicide Call Back service is on 1300 659 467.

assisted suicide court appeal graham robert morant

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Keeping our young people safe online

        premium_icon Keeping our young people safe online

        News Free interactive presentation to help parents and young people learn how to be cyber safe

        Free app helping to track bushfire recovery

        Free app helping to track bushfire recovery

        News Residents of fire-affected habitats are encouraged to help track recovering...

        ‘Extraordinary opportunity’ for aspiring screen composers

        premium_icon ‘Extraordinary opportunity’ for aspiring screen composers

        News THE bootcamp, run by Ballina-based Screenworks, gives people the chance to get a...

        Family history expert to speak at Lismore event

        premium_icon Family history expert to speak at Lismore event

        News TRYING to uncover your family history? This guest speaker will share some of his...