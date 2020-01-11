Menu
Neonatal Nurse Educator Michelle Evans, Health Minister Steven Miles and Clinical Nurse Michelle Baxter.
Health

App lets parents stay connected to sick bubs

by TESS IKONOMOU
11th Jan 2020 9:42 AM
An APP allowing relatives to live stream their premature babies from their cots has claimed the top gong at state health awards.

The Townsville University Hospital took out the overall award for excellence as well as the innovation award for its NICU Babycam research at the Queensland Health Excellence Awards.

The research allows families to watch their babies on their smart devices while returning home

NICU clinical nurse consultant said the hospital cared for about 900 critically unwell and premature babies each year ranging from Mackay to the Torres Strait and out west.

"Babycam is cutting-edge technology making a substantial, positive difference to the care of the smallest and sickest babies of some of Queensland's most geographically and socially disadvantaged families," she said.

"Babycam has reassured parents - mostly fathers - who must return to work, household commitments and other children, about their babies' wellbeing. They can see their babies in real time receiving care, growing stronger, and returning to health each hour, each day."

